Netflix’s “Kaleidoscope” was marketed to audiences with an interesting premise: A heist drama in which the viewing order of the episodes does not matter. The show is about an elaborate bank heist and contains eight episodes, each assigned its own color. The idea is that while viewers will have all of their questions answered by the end of the season, each viewer will develop a unique perspective on the characters and the story depending on the order in which they watch the episodes. After watching it, however, it’s clear that the series bit off more than it could chew.

4 HOURS AGO