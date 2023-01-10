Read full article on original website
Related
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Maren Morris apologizes for how country music treats LGBTQ+ people on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Maren Morris is doing the work as an ally. "I'm sorry" for country music's relationship with LGBTQ+ people, she told queens on "RuPaul's Drag Race."
KESQ
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother shares tribute following her death: ‘I still can’t believe this’
Navarone Garibaldi, the younger half-brother of Lisa Marie Presley, has spoken out following her death last week. The musician, who is the son of Priscilla Presley and her former partner Marco Garibaldi, shared Friday on Instagram that he hopes his older sister is “now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side.”
Comments / 0