Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
They even went head to give recommendations of their favorites on the menu as he sat down for a meal.
The 'Evolution' of the Blues Project: Steve Katz on the Blues-Rock Band's New Album
When the original Blues Project formed in 1965 in New York’s Greenwich Village, its lineup was singer Tommy Flanders, guitarists Danny Kalb and Steve Katz, keyboardist Al Kooper, bassist Andy Kulberg and drummer Roy Blumenfeld. Flanders left during the recording of their debut album, Live at the Café au Go Go.
Canadian rockers The Trews launching US tour in Boston
With 18 Top 20 singles and six Juno nominations in their native Canada, high-profile gigs opening for the likes of The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and Robert Plant, and a sound that is reminiscent of Tom Petty or John Mellencamp, The Trews seem like a sure bet for success across the border. With good buddy Rich Robinson, the Black Crowes co-founder/guitarist, guesting on three cuts, their latest album seems primed to be the catalyst for finally conquering...
Community Briefs 1/11/23
Lewes man at The Citadel honored for academic achievement. The Citadel announced Jackson Handlin of Lewes was awarded a gold star in recognition of academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Those who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel dean's list.
Historic Lewes Writing Contest student entries due March 31
In support of its mission to promote and advocate the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Lewes region, the Lewes Historical Society is sponsoring its inaugural Historic Lewes Writing Contest. The essay theme is Historic Lewes 1631-1962. Juniors and seniors attending Cape Henlopen High School are eligible to enter.
