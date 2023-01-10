Read full article on original website
Related
njbmagazine.com
Unity Rd. Shop Cannabis Franchise Entering NJ Market
Unity Rd., a national cannabis dispensary franchise, is officially entering the Garden State. The local Unity Rd. shop owner and entrepreneur, Dishen Patel, received approval for a recreational business license from the state of New Jersey and the municipality of Franklin Township in Somerset County to open and operate a new cannabis business.
njbmagazine.com
New Jersey American Water Expands External Affairs Scope
New Jersey American Water has announced that Denise Venuti Free has been promoted from director of Communications and External Affairs to senior director of Communications and External Affairs. Additionally, Chelsea Kulp has been promoted from manager of External Affairs to senior manager of Government and External Affairs. “Denise and Chelsea...
njbmagazine.com
Clearing the Drug Testing Haze Under Legalized Cannabis
In light of the legalization of cannabis, many New Jersey employers wonder whether they can still drug test their employees. The answer is yes, under the following circumstances:. Upon reasonable suspicion of an employee’s usage of a cannabis item while engaged in the performance of the employee’s work responsibilities;...
njbmagazine.com
Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind to Become Second Major Tenant at NJ Wind Port
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) between the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, LLC, through which the company will lease 35 acres of land at the New Jersey Wind Port, in Lower Alloways Creek. Atlantic Shores will initially use the New Jersey Wind Port for marshaling of the 1.5 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind project off the New Jersey coast being developed by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1, LLC, which will produce enough clean energy to power over 700,000 homes. The company expects the project to create more than 200 new jobs at the Port.
njbmagazine.com
State of the State Rebuttal Underscores a Tale of Two Parties
In his State of the State address yesterday, Gov. Phil Murphy said that New Jersey today is a stronger and fairer state that “is confidently moving in the right direction – forward.”. He touted many of his 2022 achievements and 2023 initiatives, including the ANCHOR property tax relief...
njbmagazine.com
Poll Shows Murphy’s Ratings Remain Steady
A majority of New Jerseyans continue to approve of the job Gov. Phil Murphy is doing, with about 3 in 10 saying he has major policy accomplishments to point to in his term. The latest Monmouth University Poll of Garden State residents finds that expectations are not high that Murphy has his eyes on the Oval Office, although even fewer say the same about his predecessor, Gov. Chris Christie. Interestingly, more residents actually expect Sen. Cory Booker to mount another presidential run. But none of these three potential White House candidates receives an overwhelming nod as presidential material from their fellow New Jerseyans. At the same time, the poll finds a certain losing Pennsylvania senate candidate would not get a particularly warm welcome if he tried to use the Garden State as a political launch pad.
njbmagazine.com
NJ Law Partner Presents at World for Ukraine Global Summit
Karolina Dehnhard, a partner in family law at Westfield-based Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper, P.C., recently traveled to her native Poland to serve as a panel moderator at the World for Ukraine Global Summit. During the Summit, Dehnhard focused not only on the need to lift the adoption moratorium affecting...
Comments / 0