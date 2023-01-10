ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Critics Choice Awards show: Passion, tears and long hikes up to the stage

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday had a little bit of everything (and a lot of “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and, as such, it was everything the Golden Globe Awards the previous Sunday was not. It had winners who were super-excited to win (see: Brendan Fraser, Bob Odenkirk, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Niecy Nash Betts), entertaining presenters, and a host (Chelsea Handler) who knows how to play to the audience. It felt like a party and was thus a kick to watch on The CW. There are of course a few caveats, namely that the winners had to make...
MISSOURI STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
KESQ

Christina Applegate to make her first awards show appearance since MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate says she’s a bit nervous about taking to the red carpet this weekend. On Thursday, Applegate tweeted about her planned appearance at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards, her first since she announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy