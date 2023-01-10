Read full article on original website
New Fairhaven space allows this business to sell plants, expand to workshops and events
“Our goal is to share our joy of houseplants to all our customers... regardless of how green anyone’s thumb may be.”
whatcomtalk.com
All That Glitters: The Gold Rushes That Shaped a Malleable Whatcom County
When most Americans hear “the Gold Rush,” a few chapters of history come to mind: California in 1848, Colorado in 1858, and Klondike in 1897. These events cemented themselves in our cultural consciousness with stories of prospectors from all walks uprooting their lives in search of riches that few found. But smaller gold rushes nationwide also caused economic booms that went bust within months or years. Two such prospects guided Whatcom County’s early development: the Fraser River and Mount Baker Gold Rushes.
KGMI
I-5 Northbound Reopens At Peace Arch Border Crossing
BLAINE, Wash.- I-5 Northbound is back open at the Peace Arch border crossing. WSDOT said that the crossing reopened around 10 pm Saturday. Police had closed the crossing earlier in the evening due to an unspecified issue.
‘Best burgers and waffle fries in Bellingham.’ Poll finds the best fries in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best fries was also voted as having the best affordable burgers in a previous reader poll.
Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
I-5 at Canadian border reopens in both directions after closure
BLAINE, Wash. — Interstate 5 in both directions was reopened just before 10 p.m. after a bomb threat on the Canadian side of the border prompted a closure of I-5 in both directions in Blaine, Washington State Patrol confirmed Saturday night. WSP PIO Kelsey Harding shared a Tweet on...
bellinghammetronews.com
JoJo’s Doughnuts, The Donut shop of Downtown Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Washington. — On Thursday, Bellingham Metro News covered local Donut hotspot in the Heart of Downtown Bellingham. The fairly new Donut Shop has filled a void in downtown Bellingham that has been missing since Rocket Donuts permanently closed in 2019. JoJo’s was founded in 2021 and has quickly become a Downtown Bellingham staple.
Non-verbal boy found in Everett reunited with family
EVERETT, Wash. — A non-verbal boy who was found in south Everett on Friday has been reunited with his family, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally found the child near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way. ©2023 Cox Media Group.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Near-record Low Count Means No Skagit Brant Hunt; #s OK Elsewhere
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) today announced continuing hunts for brant geese in Clallam, Pacific, and Whatcom counties, but that Skagit County will be closed to brant harvest this season. Continued stable winter...
Readers have chosen Bellingham’s favorite taco restaurant. Here are the bracket results
After five rounds, the votes are in. Here’s what you decided is Bellingham’s favorite taco joint — do you agree?
Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family. The child was found near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in south Everett. Officers say that he is non-verbal and have not been able to identify him with any nearby schools.
One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
This is why Port of Bellingham wants you to stay away from its pump track during wet weather
The bike pump track is built temporarily in an area reserved for a future, large city park.
Here’s what’s changed when you fly Alaska out of Bellingham International
Exceptions will be made for passengers in first class and those with special situations such a mobility aid and infant or child equipment.
Social media video shows Bellingham homeless camp that burned
A large fire destroyed tents and other property at a homeless encampment in Bellingham that is the focus of an ongoing lawsuit.
kafe.com
GoFundMe set up for family of driver killed in DUI crash on Guide Meridian
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The driver killed in a DUI crash on the Guide Meridian has been identified by family members. 49-year-old Tarria Conger was driving on the Guide Friday night when her car was rear-ended near Kellogg Road. The force of the crash pushed her car for an entire...
itinyhouses.com
3 Bed Tiny Home Comes With All The Appliances, Is A Bargain!
Whether you’re on the hunt for a not-so-small permanent home or something that you can AirBnb out and get some passive income, this three bedroom tiny home is worth taking a look at. With all the appliances, a 70K price tag and a super spacious interior, it’s got everything you’ll need and then some.
Technology extends the long arm of law to arrest these Bellingham burglary suspects
Homeowner was at work and received an intruder alert from home.
