ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
whatcomtalk.com

All That Glitters: The Gold Rushes That Shaped a Malleable Whatcom County

When most Americans hear “the Gold Rush,” a few chapters of history come to mind: California in 1848, Colorado in 1858, and Klondike in 1897. These events cemented themselves in our cultural consciousness with stories of prospectors from all walks uprooting their lives in search of riches that few found. But smaller gold rushes nationwide also caused economic booms that went bust within months or years. Two such prospects guided Whatcom County’s early development: the Fraser River and Mount Baker Gold Rushes.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
EVERETT, WA
bellinghammetronews.com

JoJo’s Doughnuts, The Donut shop of Downtown Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Washington. — On Thursday, Bellingham Metro News covered local Donut hotspot in the Heart of Downtown Bellingham. The fairly new Donut Shop has filled a void in downtown Bellingham that has been missing since Rocket Donuts permanently closed in 2019. JoJo’s was founded in 2021 and has quickly become a Downtown Bellingham staple.
BELLINGHAM, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Near-record Low Count Means No Skagit Brant Hunt; #s OK Elsewhere

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) today announced continuing hunts for brant geese in Clallam, Pacific, and Whatcom counties, but that Skagit County will be closed to brant harvest this season. Continued stable winter...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KING 5

One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
LYNNWOOD, WA
itinyhouses.com

3 Bed Tiny Home Comes With All The Appliances, Is A Bargain!

Whether you’re on the hunt for a not-so-small permanent home or something that you can AirBnb out and get some passive income, this three bedroom tiny home is worth taking a look at. With all the appliances, a 70K price tag and a super spacious interior, it’s got everything you’ll need and then some.
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy