Appleton, WI

Sip and snack your way through downtown Green Bay this weekend

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – You can sip and snack your way through Green Bay this weekend!. Downtown, Broadway, and Olde Main Street cafés are taking part in a Café Crawl. FOX 11’s Emily Deem was joined by Jeff Tilkens, Events Manager for Downtown Green Bay Inc., to talk more about the morning event.
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashwaubenon looking to fill lifeguard positions

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Lifeguard recruiting continues for one area community. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke via Zoom with Melody Escoto, Aquatic Coordinator for the Village of Ashwaubenon, to talk about how they are always in planning mode. Escoto says they are trying to make sure they are ready for...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
GB West and GB East together in revised FRCC football realignment

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As it turns out, Green Bay West and Green Bay East will not be separated in a football realignment plan slated to be implemented for the 2024 season, if passed by the WIAA Board of Control in March. After appealing the WIAA's modified plan from late...
GREEN BAY, WI
Expected warm weather could impact Lake Winnebago ice conditions

LAKE WINNEBAGO (WLUK) -- Taking to the lakes and doing a little ice fishing is part of "How WI Live" in Northeast Wisconsin, and on Lake Winnebago, many anglers are doing just that. At nearly 132,000 acres, the lake stretches for miles in each direction. The owner of Fish Tales...
OSHKOSH, WI
HSGT: Fond du Lac, Coleman and Southern Door record wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in High School Game Time, the Fox Valley Association lead was on the line in boys basketball and Fond du Lac posted the 67-63 win over Neenah to take over the top spot. Also in boys basketball, Southern Door beat Gibraltar 55-47 in Packerland...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Green Bay police searching for east side stabbing suspect

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in an east side stabbing that injured a 17-year-old. Angel Guerrero, 21, of Green Bay, was named as a suspect in Tuesday's incident in the 1100 block of Radisson Street. The victim was...
GREEN BAY, WI
One dead in Marinette County crash

TOWN OF POUND (WLUK) -- A 36-year-old Coleman man is dead after crashing his car Saturday morning in Marinette County. The sheriff says that dispatch received a call at 7:18 a.m. reporting a car on its side and smoldering along County Highway B at 9th Road. Marinette County's investigation determined...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
Green Bay men's basketball drops ninth straight game

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay men's basketball team lost its ninth straight game Saturday night, falling to Northern Kentucky 74-53. Randy Tucker led the Phoenix with 14 points. Clarence Cummings III added 12. The Norse were led by Marques Warrick with 21 points. The Phoenix are now 2-17...
GREEN BAY, WI
Undefeated Xavier thinking big

APPLETON (WLUK) -- For a program that has had great success recently, being undefeated in January may not be a surprise. The Xavier boys basketball team is a perennial state tournament contender, and one of its keys this season has been experience, something this team acquired through adversity. "I feel...
APPLETON, WI
Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at NWTC

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – You can celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior this weekend. The 28th annual Brown County MLK Celebration is taking place at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and you're invited. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Dr. Corey King, the Co-Chair of...
GREEN BAY, WI

