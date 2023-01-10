Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Sip and snack your way through downtown Green Bay this weekend
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – You can sip and snack your way through Green Bay this weekend!. Downtown, Broadway, and Olde Main Street cafés are taking part in a Café Crawl. FOX 11’s Emily Deem was joined by Jeff Tilkens, Events Manager for Downtown Green Bay Inc., to talk more about the morning event.
Fox11online.com
Ashwaubenon looking to fill lifeguard positions
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Lifeguard recruiting continues for one area community. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke via Zoom with Melody Escoto, Aquatic Coordinator for the Village of Ashwaubenon, to talk about how they are always in planning mode. Escoto says they are trying to make sure they are ready for...
Fox11online.com
GB West and GB East together in revised FRCC football realignment
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As it turns out, Green Bay West and Green Bay East will not be separated in a football realignment plan slated to be implemented for the 2024 season, if passed by the WIAA Board of Control in March. After appealing the WIAA's modified plan from late...
Fox11online.com
Expected warm weather could impact Lake Winnebago ice conditions
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WLUK) -- Taking to the lakes and doing a little ice fishing is part of "How WI Live" in Northeast Wisconsin, and on Lake Winnebago, many anglers are doing just that. At nearly 132,000 acres, the lake stretches for miles in each direction. The owner of Fish Tales...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Fond du Lac, Coleman and Southern Door record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in High School Game Time, the Fox Valley Association lead was on the line in boys basketball and Fond du Lac posted the 67-63 win over Neenah to take over the top spot. Also in boys basketball, Southern Door beat Gibraltar 55-47 in Packerland...
Fox11online.com
Waupaca County businesses see a decline in foot traffic as snowmobile trails close
WAUPACA COUNTY (WLUK) -- With the warmer weather, many snowmobile trails across Northeast Wisconsin are closed until further notice. Local businesses around Waupaca County rely on snowmobile season, and are used to more foot traffic around this time. Pup's Irish Pub in Waupaca County is typically not quiet on a...
Fox11online.com
'We are making things better day by day:' Brown County MLK event celebrates its 28th year
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Today marked Brown County’s 28th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. Many people gathered at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College to hear parts of Dr. King's I Have a Dream speech, songs from local choirs, and more. Every year when this event comes up attendees...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police searching for east side stabbing suspect
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in an east side stabbing that injured a 17-year-old. Angel Guerrero, 21, of Green Bay, was named as a suspect in Tuesday's incident in the 1100 block of Radisson Street. The victim was...
Fox11online.com
One dead in Marinette County crash
TOWN OF POUND (WLUK) -- A 36-year-old Coleman man is dead after crashing his car Saturday morning in Marinette County. The sheriff says that dispatch received a call at 7:18 a.m. reporting a car on its side and smoldering along County Highway B at 9th Road. Marinette County's investigation determined...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay men's basketball drops ninth straight game
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay men's basketball team lost its ninth straight game Saturday night, falling to Northern Kentucky 74-53. Randy Tucker led the Phoenix with 14 points. Clarence Cummings III added 12. The Norse were led by Marques Warrick with 21 points. The Phoenix are now 2-17...
Fox11online.com
Undefeated Xavier thinking big
APPLETON (WLUK) -- For a program that has had great success recently, being undefeated in January may not be a surprise. The Xavier boys basketball team is a perennial state tournament contender, and one of its keys this season has been experience, something this team acquired through adversity. "I feel...
Fox11online.com
Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at NWTC
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – You can celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior this weekend. The 28th annual Brown County MLK Celebration is taking place at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and you're invited. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Dr. Corey King, the Co-Chair of...
