ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker delivers advice to Rockets coach Stephen Silas

The Houston Rockets continue to cling to the bottom of the Western Conference cellar as we pass through the midway mark of the 2022-23 season. But on Wednesday, Rockets coach Stephen Silas received some advice from a figure on the other end of Houston's sports spectrum. Astros manager Dusty Baker...
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Chayce McDermott

We’re (the “royal” we’re, turns out) continuing our offseason-long series on every player to appear with the Astros between their major and minor league contests. Chayce McDermott is a six-foot-three, 197 lb. right-handed starting pitcher from Anderson, IN. Born on August 22, 1998, he was chosen by the Houston Astros in the 2021 draft with their fourth-round choice — the 132nd overall choice.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Dusty Baker sitting pretty on list of hottest managers in baseball

HOUSTON — Score another win for Dusty Baker! Fresh off leading the Astros to the World Series championship, the oldest manager in Major League Baseball now has bragging rights as one of the hottest. That's right! Gambling.com used a beauty technology analysis to rank the most handsome managers. Baker...
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

Oops! All Astros: Fernando Caldera

We’re reviewing each of the 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through 2022. Fernando Caldera is a five-foot-11, 170 lb. catcher / first baseman from Coro, VZ. Born on October 10, 2002, he signed his first professional contract with the Astros on July 7, 2019. He received his first assignment in the 2021 baseball season, for the DSL Astros in the Rookie-Level Dominican Summer League.
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Projected to Sign Ranked Prospects Camilo Diaz, Esmil Valencia At Start of International Window

The Astros’ sustained success in international scouting and development was a topic of frequent discussion during their 2022 World Series run, but that conversation frequently revolved around their low-dollar finds who vastly outperformed all expectation. With the 2023 signing window opening this weekend, the Astros have been linked to a few prospects who they will be hoping can meet already lofty projections, as they are projected to hand out a pair of higher 7 figure deals to two position players who appear on virtually every public ranking of International amateurs in this class. It’s not necessarily a departure in the strategy department, as they handed out plenty of big deals over the last decade as well, but these players, along with a couple more projected in the high 6 figure range, will account for the lion’s share of their ~$5M bonus pool. Let’s take a quick look at each:
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Minor League Position Review: Center Field

Now that the season is over we will review each position in the minor league system during the 2022 season. This week we will move onto the center field position. Some of these prospects played all over the outfield but for this article I will will focus on guys who played majority of their games in center field.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy