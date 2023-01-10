Read full article on original website
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In HoustonMadocHouston, TX
A.J. Hinch shares thoughts on Astros' legacy in aftermath of sign-stealing scandal
Three years ago this week, Major League Baseball blew the lid off the Houston Astros' now notorious sign-stealing scandal . A.J. Hinch, former Astros skipper now with the Detroit Tigers, reflected on that not-so-memorable time. On Wednesday's episode of "The Show" with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New...
Houston Chronicle
Astros' Dusty Baker delivers advice to Rockets coach Stephen Silas
The Houston Rockets continue to cling to the bottom of the Western Conference cellar as we pass through the midway mark of the 2022-23 season. But on Wednesday, Rockets coach Stephen Silas received some advice from a figure on the other end of Houston's sports spectrum. Astros manager Dusty Baker...
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Chayce McDermott
We’re (the “royal” we’re, turns out) continuing our offseason-long series on every player to appear with the Astros between their major and minor league contests. Chayce McDermott is a six-foot-three, 197 lb. right-handed starting pitcher from Anderson, IN. Born on August 22, 1998, he was chosen by the Houston Astros in the 2021 draft with their fourth-round choice — the 132nd overall choice.
Dusty Baker sitting pretty on list of hottest managers in baseball
HOUSTON — Score another win for Dusty Baker! Fresh off leading the Astros to the World Series championship, the oldest manager in Major League Baseball now has bragging rights as one of the hottest. That's right! Gambling.com used a beauty technology analysis to rank the most handsome managers. Baker...
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Fernando Caldera
We’re reviewing each of the 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through 2022. Fernando Caldera is a five-foot-11, 170 lb. catcher / first baseman from Coro, VZ. Born on October 10, 2002, he signed his first professional contract with the Astros on July 7, 2019. He received his first assignment in the 2021 baseball season, for the DSL Astros in the Rookie-Level Dominican Summer League.
'Lovie's Middle Finger': Could Texans Still Draft No. 1 QB with No. 2 Pick?
Despite getting the late-season win and playing their way out the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Houston Texans may still get their guy.
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros Projected to Sign Ranked Prospects Camilo Diaz, Esmil Valencia At Start of International Window
The Astros’ sustained success in international scouting and development was a topic of frequent discussion during their 2022 World Series run, but that conversation frequently revolved around their low-dollar finds who vastly outperformed all expectation. With the 2023 signing window opening this weekend, the Astros have been linked to a few prospects who they will be hoping can meet already lofty projections, as they are projected to hand out a pair of higher 7 figure deals to two position players who appear on virtually every public ranking of International amateurs in this class. It’s not necessarily a departure in the strategy department, as they handed out plenty of big deals over the last decade as well, but these players, along with a couple more projected in the high 6 figure range, will account for the lion’s share of their ~$5M bonus pool. Let’s take a quick look at each:
Texans, NFL fast-tracking new uniform process
The Texans have gone beyond the exploratory phase for potential new looks for their uniforms, which involves seeking opinions on colors, jersey and helmet design.
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros Minor League Position Review: Center Field
Now that the season is over we will review each position in the minor league system during the 2022 season. This week we will move onto the center field position. Some of these prospects played all over the outfield but for this article I will will focus on guys who played majority of their games in center field.
