Bowling Green, OH

13abc.com

Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit

WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police for several hours Wednesday morning. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Ricky Warthen. He’s facing seven charges relating to the incident in Perrysburg Municipal Court - tampering with evidence, safe...
WALBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man who allegedly belongs to far-right anti-government group denies threatening law enforcement with machine gun

An Ohio man who federal officials said is a member of the far-right anti-government group the boogaloo boys has pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened law enforcement and unlawfully possessed a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, entered his pleas Tuesday during a court hearing in Toledo. The charges he faces were […]
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
FREMONT, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police respond to report of stolen catalytic converter

Bowling Green Police responded to the 700 block of High Street on Sunday around 1 p.m., for a report of a catalytic converter being stolen. A resident reported starting her Honda and noticing a loud noise. She checked under the car and saw the catalytic converter was gone. The woman told police she hadn’t driven the car for a week.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One man in critical condition following stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was transported to an area hospital following a stabbing in Toledo Monday evening. Toledo Police responded to a call of a possible stabbing in the 1300 block of Palmwood Ave. just before 7 p.m. According to officers, the victim is in critical condition. TPD...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Police chase leads to accident on Central and Glenwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase led to a car accident on Central and Glenwood on Tuesday night. According to TPD, officers were in pursuit of a black Kia prior to the crash. The pursuit continued on to Jackman and ended at the intersection of Jackman and Marne Ave.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bond set for three suspects in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three of the people facing charges in the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teenagers pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment Wednesday afternoon for their alleged roles in the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Investigators found the teens’ remains at a burned-down home on Chase Street last month.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

18-year-old suspected of murdering Koby Bryant makes his first court appearance

18-year-old suspected of murdering Koby Bryant makes his first court appearance. The Lima Police Department believes that Austin was responsible for the death of 22-year-old Koby Bryant on December 29th. Bryant's body was found with gunshot wounds in the yard of a home on 4th Street. Bryant was the fourth homicide of 2022 for Lima. Austin has a preliminary hearing set for next Tuesday.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

TPD searching for suspect who shot teen multiple times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are searching for an unknown suspect who allegedly shot a teenager multiple times over the weekend. According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to two Shot Spotter calls in the 900 block of Forsythe just after midnight Saturday. Officers got word that a person was hurt inside of a home and went inside to find an 18-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown but police said he was stable at the time of their report.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two people shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2000 block of Marlow Road just before 3:30. Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from single gunshot wounds. A police report did not name either victim, but said their ages are 45 and 22.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One person shot in West Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was transported to a hospital following a shooting in Toledo, Monday afternoon, police say. Toledo Police responded to the scene by the Hidden Village apartments just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Officers at the scene said a man was shot outside near the corner of...
TOLEDO, OH

