Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Today in Sports History-Nakken is first female MLB coach
1962 — Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors scores 42 points and grabs 24 rebounds as he won MVP honors even though his East team lost to the West 150-130 in the NBA All-Star game. The West’s Bob Pettit pulls down an All-Star record 27 rebounds. 1972 —...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS — MIAMI: QB Tua Tagovailoa, CB Noah Igbinoghene, RB Raheem Mostert, T Kendall Lamm, OL Brandon Shell, OL Liam Eichenberg, TE Tanner Conner. BUFFALO: WR Isaiah McKenzie, CB Christian Benford, OL Ike Boettger, DT Jordan Phillips, S Jared Mayden, LB Baylon Spector, TE Tommy Sweeney.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
NFL Playoff Glance
N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) N.Y. Giants or Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at Philadelphia, TBD. Jacksonville or Baltimore at Kansas City, TBD. Minnesota or Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at San Francisco, TBD. Cincinnati or Jacksonville at Buffalo,...
Buffalo 34, Miami 31
Buf_Knox 6 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 7:57. Buf_Cook 12 run (Bass kick), 5:07. Mia_FG J.Sanders 40, 7:34. Mia_FG J.Sanders 48, 2:15. Mia_FG J.Sanders 37, 1:15. Mia_Gesicki 7 pass from Thompson (Hill pass from Thompson), :33. Buf_FG Bass 39, :04. Third Quarter. Mia_Sieler 5 fumble return (J.Sanders kick), 13:59. Buf_Beasley...
Chicago 132, Golden State 118
Percentages: FG .494, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 21-51, .412 (Thompson 8-15, DiVincenzo 3-6, Curry 3-10, Lamb 2-3, Wiggins 2-8, Baldwin Jr. 1-2, Moody 1-2, Poole 1-4, D.Green 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Curry, D.Green, DiVincenzo, Lamb). Turnovers: 23 (Curry 8, D.Green 6, Poole 4, DiVincenzo,...
N.Y. Knicks 117, Detroit 104
NEW YORK (117) Barrett 4-10 4-8 13, Randle 15-24 8-8 42, Robinson 2-6 0-0 4, Brunson 9-17 7-8 27, Grimes 3-9 3-4 11, Toppin 0-5 0-0 0, Hartenstein 1-2 1-1 3, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Quickley 6-13 2-2 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117. DETROIT (104) Bey 6-14 4-4 21, Livers...
Sunday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms on minor league contracts with SSs Luis Almeyda, Feliz Amparo, Junio Aybar, Sebastian De Los Santos, Luis Guevara and Joshua Liranzo, RHPs Xavier Alvero, Luis Beltran, Javier Gonzalez, Keeler Morfe, Juan Rasquin, Raymond Sosa, Rafael Suero and Kevin Velasco, OFs Abraham Cohen, Raul Leonte, Breiny Ramirez and Elvis Rojas, Cs Adrander Mejia, Juan Ortega, Johnanderson Robain, Miguel Rodriguez, Omar Urbina and Luis Vicioso, INFs Jose Mejia and Diorky Ortiz and LHP Francisco Morao.
SOUTH FLORIDA 81, EAST CAROLINA 70
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Harris 5-8, Miguel 3-5, Boggs 2-3, Conwell 1-2, Bryant 0-1, Smith 0-1, Hines 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Muordar). Turnovers: 13 (Bryant 3, Chaplin 2, Harris 2, Hines 2, Miguel 2, Tchewa 2). Steals: 5 (Hines...
RUTGERS 68, OHIO STATE 64, OT
Percentages: FG .343, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Sensabaugh 4-6, McNeil 3-7, Holden 1-1, Likekele 0-1, Thornton 0-2, Sueing 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Okpara 2, Gayle, Sensabaugh). Turnovers: 12 (Sueing 4, Sensabaugh 3, McNeil 2, Holden, Key, Likekele). Steals: 5 (McNeil 2, Likekele,...
L.A. Clippers 121, Houston 100
HOUSTON (100) Martin Jr. 9-14 3-4 22, Smith Jr. 5-15 0-2 12, Sengun 7-12 0-0 15, Gordon 8-16 7-8 24, Nix 0-2 1-2 1, Eason 5-6 0-0 11, Garuba 0-1 0-0 0, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 2-9 3-4 7, Mathews 1-5 3-3 6, Washington Jr. 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 38-84 17-23 100.
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m. Vancouver at Carolina, 5 p.m. Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Monday's Games. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia...
Miami 55, Wake Forest 43
MIAMI (12-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 39.623, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Hal.Cavinder 1-6, Han.Cavinder 1-3, Harden 0-3, Roberts 0-1, Erjavec 0-1, Salgues 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Pendande 1, Spearman 1) Turnovers: 14 (Williams 4, Harden 3, Erjavec 2, Team 2, Hal.Cavinder 1, Oldacre 1, Spearman 1) Steals: 7 (Spearman 2,...
Louisville 82, Florida St. 75
LOUISVILLE (14-6) Cochran 5-9 3-6 13, Dixon 2-4 0-0 4, Carr 4-7 1-2 11, Jones 9-10 7-8 25, Van Lith 8-18 3-3 20, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Konno 2-3 0-0 5, Robinson 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 32-59 14-19 82. FLORIDA ST. (16-4) Howard 2-5 0-0 5,...
Clemson 72, Pittsburgh 57
CLEMSON (12-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.541, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Bradford 2-3, Perpignan 1-4, Douglas 1-3, Ott 1-4, Hank 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 1, Hank 1, Bradford 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bradford 4, Perpignan 2, Whitehorn 2, Douglas 2, Robinson 1, Hank 1, Gaines 1, Inyang 1) Steals: 12...
NBAGL Glance
Grand Rapids at Long Island, 1 p.m. Wisconsin at Delaware, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Windy City, 2 p.m. Salt Lake City at Texas, 4:30 p.m. Fort Wayne at G League, 6 p.m. Stockton at Austin, 6 p.m. Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m. Motor City at Agua Caliente, 9...
