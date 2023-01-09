Read full article on original website
Penguins Recall Fedun from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The move comes one day after they assigned defenseman Mark Friedman there. Fedun, 34, is the Baby Penguins’ captain and has two assists in 30 American Hockey League games this season. He has five goals...
Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets
Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings' single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid.
bvmsports.com
Flyers 5, Capitals 3: Konecny stays hot with second career hat trick
Filed under: Flyers 5, Capitals 3: Travis Konecny stays hot with second career hat trick It’s Travis Konecny’s world, and we’re all living in it. By Ryan Quigley@ryanquigz Jan 11, 2023, 9:48pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Flyers 5, Capitals 3: Travis…
theScore
5 teams that should try to trade for Flyers' Provorov
We're less than two months away from the NHL trade deadline, and a new tantalizing chip has become available: Ivan Provorov. A report Tuesday indicated the Philadelphia Flyers are fielding calls on the defenseman. Provorov's availability is at least somewhat surprising as he turns just 26 years old on Friday...
Detroit Red Wings defeat Winnipeg Jets, 7-5: Game thread replay
Detroit Red Wings (16-15-7) vs. Winnipeg Jets (26-13-1) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
Two teams reportedly showing interest in Wild defenseman Matt Dumba
It seems as though Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has been on the trade block for years on end. Now, rumors are once again starting to build up regarding the 2012 seventh overall pick. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on "Insider Trading" that both the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers have shown interest in Dumba, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.
(Updated) Penguins Skate: Jarry, Petry, Archibald on Ice Before Team
Injured goaltender Tristan Jarry, defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Josh Archibald all skated prior to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ morning skate Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Jarry faced shots only briefly at the end of his workout. Coach Mike Sullivan said it was Jarry’s first time on the ice since he got hurt.
