Philadelphia, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Recall Fedun from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. The move comes one day after they assigned defenseman Mark Friedman there. Fedun, 34, is the Baby Penguins’ captain and has two assists in 30 American Hockey League games this season. He has five goals...
PITTSBURGH, PA
bvmsports.com

Flyers 5, Capitals 3: Konecny stays hot with second career hat trick

Filed under: Flyers 5, Capitals 3: Travis Konecny stays hot with second career hat trick It’s Travis Konecny’s world, and we’re all living in it. By Ryan Quigley@ryanquigz Jan 11, 2023, 9:48pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Flyers 5, Capitals 3: Travis…
theScore

5 teams that should try to trade for Flyers' Provorov

We're less than two months away from the NHL trade deadline, and a new tantalizing chip has become available: Ivan Provorov. A report Tuesday indicated the Philadelphia Flyers are fielding calls on the defenseman. Provorov's availability is at least somewhat surprising as he turns just 26 years old on Friday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

