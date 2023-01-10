People said, "no one values what they have." And in a way, it is so. maybe it is the habit of always seeing the same thing, perhaps it is that we do not appreciate something until we have not it in our hands. The same thing happens in the places where we live (countries, states, cities, and even continents). We complain about so many things that we don't see the positive things that are in front of our eyes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO