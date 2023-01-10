ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023 in Chicago

Chicago isn’t exactly back at square one as inflation and labor have snarled recovery efforts four years into the pandemic. For those who were imagining sunnier skies and a return to pre-pandemic life, the previous year may have felt like a step back as new challenges emerged along with pressing worries about the economy.
Ramen-san chef collab debuts; 3 Little Pigs, Zaragoza soon

Ramen-san, the irreverent noodle restaurants by Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, just announced a new collaboration series with notable creative chefs from Chicago. Palita Sriratana of Pink Salt, a former health care worker who introduced her Northern Thai-inspired cuisine at a food hall in 2019, will kick off the series Jan. 19.
5 best suburban Chicago breweries

Chicago has been a hotbed of craft brewing for more than a decade, but a funny thing has happened along the way: the suburbs. The city remains full of memorable breweries, but many of the most exciting Chicagoland upstarts in recent years have sprouted beyond the city lines — in some cases well beyond.
Chicago Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade

The month’s festivities continue with events to honor the lunar new year in Chicago. January 22, 2023, marks the lunar new year of the Rabbit 4721. Celebrate the excitement and colors of the lunar new year at the Chicago Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade on January 29, 2022. Get...
The Complete Guide to Free Museum Days in January

How can you find the perfect date spot, plan a wonderful afternoon with the family, or a weekend with friends in Chicago? There is one answer to all three questions. Yes, you already know the answer. Here are the free museum days in January. Not only are you in for a day of history, art, or nature, it won’t cost you anything to enjoy it.
Harrison Lampert is a welcome mess at the Magic Lounge

On a cold January Wednesday, with little going on, a trip into the beautifully fake laundromat on Clark Street yielded a packed showroom, filled to the balcony with local fans of prestidigitation checking out the latest fare at the Chicago Magic Lounge, one of the most notable success stories of late on Chicago’s live entertainment scene.
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century

Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
Chicago bookstore stacked with orders after refund request

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bookstore in Wicker Park credits a viral tweet for a surge in business as online orders are pouring in at Volumes Bookcafe.But as CBS2's Noel Brennan shows us, it started with a customer asking for an unexpected refund.The business of owning a bookstore is not the most page-turning material. But Rebecca George has a good story."David versus Goliath kind of a thing."That tale is keeping shelves stocked at Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood."Bookstore people are fiercely loyal and will jump into fisticuffs, I think for any bookstore."Like any good book, this story has a...
No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again

The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
Top 7 Best of Chicago Theatre Week 2023

Attention, theater lovers: Tickets for Chicago Theatre Week 2023 is now officially on sale! A celebration of Chicago’s vibrant, diverse, and inspiring performance community, Chicago Theatre Week is a must-go for anyone who enjoys a delightful night out around the stage. Whether you’re into high drama, heartbreaking love stories, inspirational personal journeys, or a good laugh-filled comedy, here are our top 7 picks from this year’s program for theatergoers of any type.
Baker Miller is closed. Long live Miller Bagel. – Chicago Tribune

Baker Miller, one of Chicago’s most acclaimed bakeries since it opened in 2014, is going into “hibernation.”. This doesn’t mean the Millers are vacating their Lincoln Square storefront. In fact, they’ve already rolled out a new concept for the space called Miller Bagel. Dave Miller, who...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
What residents don't see, but tourists appreciate

People said, "no one values what they have." And in a way, it is so. maybe it is the habit of always seeing the same thing, perhaps it is that we do not appreciate something until we have not it in our hands. The same thing happens in the places where we live (countries, states, cities, and even continents). We complain about so many things that we don't see the positive things that are in front of our eyes.
