Read full article on original website
Related
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Russia finds Kamila Valieva at no fault in Olympic banned substance controversy but world doping agency likely to appeal
Russian sports authorities ruled that figure skater Kamila Valieva was not at fault for testing positive for a banned substance in a ruling that's likely to be appealed, officials said Friday. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it's "been informed by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) that its disciplinary tribunal"...
Rescuers search for survivors after deadly Russian strike on Dnipro apartment block
Rescuers searched through the night for survivors in the rubble of an apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Ukrainian officials said Sunday as the hunt for those buried in the debris went on. Offering his “condolences to relatives and friends” of the...
Satellite images show staggering destruction from bitter fighting in Ukraine's east
Seen from space, the war is carved into Ukraine's earth. As battles rage in and around the city of Bakhmut, a strategically important city near the war’s front lines, satellite images released by Maxar Technologies, a U.S. defense contractor headquartered in Colorado, show the devastation by comparing the same areas pictured in August and then earlier this week.
Ukrainian town of Soledar has been captured, Russia says
Russia now controls the mining town of Soledar in the Donetsk region, Moscow's defense ministry said Friday, though Ukrainian officials denied that the town had fallen. NBC News has not verified the claims of either side.Jan. 13, 2023.
Ukrainian officials warn of new Russian offensive
President Vladimir Putin removed his lead commander in Ukraine after only three months on the job which comes as Ukrainian officials warn of a potential Russian offensive that may target Kyiv. NBC’s Matt Bradley reports on how a new and possibly large-scale strike is not of matter of if, but when. Jan. 13, 2023.
‘A treasure of humanity’: 102-year-old Nazi prosecutor is still pushing for peace
Ben Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, answered the phone in bright spirits. “Good morning,” he hollered. “Ask your questions.”. Nearly 75 years had passed since Ferencz secured convictions against 22 Nazi death squad commanders responsible for the murder of more than 1 million Jews and others. The trials marked the first time in history that mass murderers were prosecuted for war crimes, and Ferencz was only 27 at the time. He went on to play a crucial role in securing compensation for Holocaust survivors and in the creation of the International Criminal Court at The Hague.
Renewed Russian assault in Ukraine
At least 12 were killed and more than 60 were injured, including twelve children, when a missile struck an apartment complex in Dnipro, according to the region’s governor. Ukrainian forces say their air defenses destroyed 25 of the 38 missiles launched across the country today, which mostly targeted civilian infrastructure. Britain has now become the first country to announce it will give western battle tanks to Ukraine as Russian assaults show no sign of slowing.Jan. 14, 2023.
Putin replaces war commander in 'desperation,' Stavridis says
After only three months at the helm, Vladimir Putin is now replacing the commander leading Russian troops in Ukraine. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss what this change means as Kyiv warns that Russia may be planning a major offensive. Jan. 12, 2023.
Greta Thunberg joins protest against coal mine expansion in German village
Around 6,000 protesters — including climate activist Greta Thunberg — marched through mud and rain to the German village of Luetzerath on Saturday, according to a police estimate, demonstrating against the expansion of an opencast lignite mine. The clearing of the village in the western state of North...
Victory claims over small Ukrainian town expose rift among Russian forces
A rare Russian claim of military victory in eastern Ukraine has laid bare a bitter rift between Moscow's military chiefs and the head of a private mercenary group that has been fighting in the region. Two days after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, announced that troops from...
Vatican holds funeral for Cardinal George Pell who decried Pope Francis’ rule
The Australian cardinal who decried the papacy of Pope Francis as a “catastrophe” was given a funeral Saturday in St. Peter’s Basilica, with the pontiff imparting a final blessing for the once high-ranking Vatican prelate. Cardinal George Pell, 81, died on Jan. 10, shortly after undergoing hip...
NBC News
574K+
Followers
65K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1