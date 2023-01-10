ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 1

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
NBC News

Ukrainian officials warn of new Russian offensive

President Vladimir Putin removed his lead commander in Ukraine after only three months on the job which comes as Ukrainian officials warn of a potential Russian offensive that may target Kyiv. NBC’s Matt Bradley reports on how a new and possibly large-scale strike is not of matter of if, but when. Jan. 13, 2023.
NBC News

‘A treasure of humanity’: 102-year-old Nazi prosecutor is still pushing for peace

Ben Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, answered the phone in bright spirits. “Good morning,” he hollered. “Ask your questions.”. Nearly 75 years had passed since Ferencz secured convictions against 22 Nazi death squad commanders responsible for the murder of more than 1 million Jews and others. The trials marked the first time in history that mass murderers were prosecuted for war crimes, and Ferencz was only 27 at the time. He went on to play a crucial role in securing compensation for Holocaust survivors and in the creation of the International Criminal Court at The Hague.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC News

Renewed Russian assault in Ukraine

At least 12 were killed and more than 60 were injured, including twelve children, when a missile struck an apartment complex in Dnipro, according to the region’s governor. Ukrainian forces say their air defenses destroyed 25 of the 38 missiles launched across the country today, which mostly targeted civilian infrastructure. Britain has now become the first country to announce it will give western battle tanks to Ukraine as Russian assaults show no sign of slowing.Jan. 14, 2023.
NBC News

Putin replaces war commander in 'desperation,' Stavridis says

After only three months at the helm, Vladimir Putin is now replacing the commander leading Russian troops in Ukraine. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss what this change means as Kyiv warns that Russia may be planning a major offensive. Jan. 12, 2023.
NBC News

Greta Thunberg joins protest against coal mine expansion in German village

Around 6,000 protesters — including climate activist Greta Thunberg — marched through mud and rain to the German village of Luetzerath on Saturday, according to a police estimate, demonstrating against the expansion of an opencast lignite mine. The clearing of the village in the western state of North...
NBC News

NBC News

