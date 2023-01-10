Read full article on original website
Related
Voice AI Company SoundHound Lays Off Nearly Half Its Staff and Offers ‘Pitiful’ Severance
SoundHound, a voice AI company, laid off nearly half of its remaining staff last week—roughly 200 people—in a major company-wide downsizing, according to three employees who lost their jobs and an email from the CEO viewed by Gizmodo. What’s more, the former SoundHound employees are in for a rough landing. Their severance package includes no healthcare and just two weeks of severance, and that’s only if SoundHound can raise more money, the three laid off staffers told Gizmodo. If the company can’t secure additional funding, the former employees said they don’t know what will happen to them.
An Interview With the Guy Who Has All Your Data
Chad Engelgau is the CEO of Acxiom, a data broker that operates one of the world’s biggest repositories of consumer information. The company claims to have granular details on more than 2.5 billion people across 62 different countries. The chances that Acxiom knows a whole lot about you, reader, are good.
An Oil Exec Will Lead the UN's 2023 Climate Summit
For nearly 30 years, nations, nonprofits, researchers, industry representatives, and other stakeholders have gathered annually at the United Nations’ Conference of Parties—commonly known as COP—to talk through implementation of the U.N.’s climate change treaty. Though deeply imperfect, these summits are a critical focal point of global climate diplomacy and policy every year.
Tim Cook Takes a 40% Pay Cut After Apple Shareholders Grumbled
Even CEOs aren’t immune to tough economic times and discontented grumbling. Just ask Apple’s Tim Cook, who just agreed to give himself a 40% pay cut, given the fruit stand’s lackluster performance in 2022 and shareholder pushback. Apple revealed Cook’s pay cut in a proxy statement filed...
Tesla Tries to Salvage Shrinking Stock and Fend-Off Competition by Slashing Prices Up to 20%
Increased competition from global carmakers and management missteps have led Tesla, once one of the world’s more expensive electric vehicle makers, to introduce new price cuts across its lineup of products. The EV company, arguably the brands most closely tied to coastal, upper middle class wealth, reduced prices on...
