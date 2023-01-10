ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

House Democrat planning legislation to allow C-SPAN cameras free range in chamber

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q6MWH_0k9eIkYf00

A House Democrat is planning to introduce legislation that would allow cameras in the lower chamber to actively capture proceedings after coverage of the Speaker’s race last week made possible through rare unfettered access to the room gained widespread attention.

Praising C-SPAN’s coverage of the days-long Speaker debate as “worthy of an Oscar,” in a tweet this week , Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) said he plans to introduce legislation that would to ensure that the full chamber can continue to be broadcast to the American people.

“One feature of the new Congress that made this debate so compelling was the fact that cameras recording the U.S. House of Representatives were free to broadcast the full Chamber during votes and debate, and not merely the rostrum, well, and Members recognized to speak,” Pocan wrote in a dear colleague letter obtained by The Hill. “I hope you will agree that opening our deliberations to the full view of the American people is good for democracy, and that you will join me in this endeavor.”

C-SPAN confirmed its cameras were no longer in the House chamber as a new rules package was debated and passed on Monday night . Coverage of House proceedings has returned to being run through government feeds.

Rogers says he regrets losing temper with Gaetz House Republicans adopt rules package following Speaker fight

It is standard procedure for C-SPAN to air congressional proceedings and public affairs events from House-, Senate- and other government-operated cameras, which are controlled by the party in the majority.

C-SPAN’s cameras caught a number of dramatic scenes in real time last week during the Speaker’s race, with video clips from the channel’s coverage going viral on Twitter and sparking jokes about the unprecedented access given to the press with no House rules in place.

In a statement to The Hill on Monday, C-SPAN said the access it was given during the Speaker’s race “allowed Americans to get a better understanding of how Congress operates, learning from different, rarely-seen camera angles,” and said “certainly hope[s] to gain greater access to at least key legislative proceedings.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.), who was among the most hardline GOP holdouts blocking McCarthy from the Speakership, also voiced his support for the idea of letting C-SPAN continue to have free rein in the chamber.

“I’ve received a lot of feedback from constituents about how interesting it was, and that you were able to see in real time how our government is functioning, what alliances are being created, what discussions are being had, what animated moments drive the action,” Gaetz told Fox News Digital . “And the pool view of the Congress is antiquated and a little boomer-fied.”

The Hill has reached out to McCarthy’s office and the House Rules Committee for comment.

—Updated at 3:45 p.m. Mychael Schnell contributed .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 11

John Mcmahan
5d ago

With there being 3 sides to every issue a free camera on both the lower chamber and the Senate would give the American citizen a true view of how our elected government officials are working so we can make up our minds with being told what is the truth.

Reply
2
Related
The Hill

Sinema sees approval sink among Democrats, spike among Independents

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch from Democratic to Independent has hurt her approval rating with the first group and helped it with the second, according to a new Morning Consult survey. The poll, published on Thursday, found that only 30 percent of registered Democratic Arizona voters approve of the job Sinema is doing as…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Democrats deliver as Republicans dither

For the first time in a century, the House of Representatives failed to elect a Speaker on the first ballot, or even on the tenth, as Republicans were held hostage by a small group of extremists within their own party. Republicans ultimately found the votes needed in the 15th round, after tempers flared and concerns…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Raskin warns Biden document discovery could become ‘political football’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday warned against the discovery of two dozen classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware residence becoming a “political football” between the parties after an FBI search found hundreds of classified documents last year at the Florida home of former President Trump. “We don’t want to turn this into just a political football,” Raskin…
DELAWARE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Special Counsel May End Up Protecting Biden Admin From GOP Witch Hunts

Attorney General Merrick Garland probably did not need to appoint a special counsel to investigate the discovery of a small number of classified documents dating from President Biden’s tenure as vice president—but his decision will ultimately frustrate Republican efforts to weaponize Congressional oversight hearings.The Justice Department’s special counsel regulations require the Attorney General to first determine that a “criminal investigation of a person or matter is warranted” before appointing a special counsel—and such a determination would seem unjustified, at least from publicly known facts.Garland also reminded the American public today that he fully believes DOJ would be capable of investigating...
The Hill

Comer sidesteps questions about why Oversight panel won’t investigate Trump

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the newly appointed House Oversight and Accountability Committee chairman, on Sunday sidestepped multiple questions about why the panel won’t investigate former President Trump over his handling of classified documents, despite plans to probe President Biden for similar offenses. “With respect to investigating President Trump, there have been so many investigations of…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

White House calls for debt ceiling hike ‘without conditions’

The White House on Friday called for the debt limit to be raised without conditions, laying down a marker ahead of what is likely to be a bruising fight with House Republicans in the coming months. “We believe, when it comes to the debt limit, it has been done in a bipartisan way over the…
Reuters

U.S. panel proposes limiting sentencing of defendants for acquitted conduct

Jan 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. government panel tasked with crafting federal sentencing policy on Thursday proposed curtailing the ability of judges to impose longer sentences on criminal defendants based on conduct for which they were acquitted at trial, a practice that the U.S. Supreme Court is considering addressing.
BET

Economist Says Reparations To Black Americans Would Total $13 To $14 Trillion

The American Economic Association held its annual conference last week, and featured the latest work of Duke University professor of public policy Dr. William “Sandy” Darity. He’s the leading Black economist on Black wealth and reparations. His 2020 book, “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” has shaped all the conversations about reparations to the descendents of Africans who were stolen from their homes and enslaved in the US.
The Hill

Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) on Sunday called President Biden’s comments last year about former President Trump’s handling of classified documents “embarrassing” amid the discovery of classified documents at Biden’s own residence. “Well, it’s certainly embarrassing,” Stabenow told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” But the Michigan senator said that though the recent discovery of “a small…
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

The seven quirkiest bill names using acronyms

Legislation can be head-scratching. So can the names of legislation.   In the hopes of winning attention for their bills, lawmakers often report to the use of what they hope will be seen as a clever acronym.   An example would be the introduction of the SANTOS Act this week.   Introduced by two Democrats,…
The Hill

Biden’s border plan can work—why isn’t anyone supporting it?

President Biden announced major immigration changes last week, and they have the potential to end much of the disorder, illegality, and chaos at the border. His plan should bring both sides together by reducing illegal immigration while creating viable legal options for people seeking to come to the United States. Yet no one seems happy. In reality, both…
The Hill

Progressives battle for Feinstein’s Senate seat

Before California Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has even announced her retirement from public office, two prominent progressives have already made plans to run for her likely-to-be-vacant seat.   A battle of liberal evolution is unfolding as newer talent and the established guard on the left vie for the same spot, tempted by the chance to move…
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

849K+
Followers
93K+
Post
603M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy