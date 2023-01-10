HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook held their first drive thru food distribution of the new year this past weekend. Cars were lined up at the Military Street Baptist Church in Houlton to receive food bags. Before the pandemic, Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook would go out to groups of families in the community and deliver food goods. When the pandemic hit, they started doing a drive thru food distribution and has turned into a big hit for the organization. Tammy Goetsch, the Director of Adopt-A-Block Aroostook says what makes the drive-thru distributions special is the help of volunteers in the community.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO