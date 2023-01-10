ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

City of Presque Isle Issues Statement on Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center Closing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The City of Presque Isle has just released an official statement regarding the immediate closing of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center. According to the City “On Monday, January 9, the City of Presque Isle learned that the owner of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center had placed a “closed indefinitely” notice on the door of the establishment. No prior communication was received by the City from the owner.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Adopt-A-Block Aroostook has their first drive thru food distribution in the new year

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook held their first drive thru food distribution of the new year this past weekend. Cars were lined up at the Military Street Baptist Church in Houlton to receive food bags. Before the pandemic, Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook would go out to groups of families in the community and deliver food goods. When the pandemic hit, they started doing a drive thru food distribution and has turned into a big hit for the organization. Tammy Goetsch, the Director of Adopt-A-Block Aroostook says what makes the drive-thru distributions special is the help of volunteers in the community.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022

People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
MAINE STATE
Southern Aroostook EMS celebrates one year of service

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Southern Aroostook Emergency Medical Services just celebrated their one-year milestone of service. News Sources 8′s Isaac Potter has the story. It’s been a year since the Southern Aroostook EMS started its service. The Southern Aroostook Emergency Medical Service provides ambulance service to the ten communities that surround the town of Houlton. Addison Matthews, the director of Southern Aroostook EMS, says it’s been going well so far.
HOULTON, ME
Fort Kent boys remain in first place with win over Hodgdon

FORT KENT, Maine – The Fort Kent Warrior boys maintained their first place position in the Class C North standings with a decisive 59-35 win over Hodgdon on Tuesday. Fort Kent moved to 8-1 on the season with the home court win, while No. 10 Hodgdon dropped to 4-5 on the year.
FORT KENT, ME

