Read full article on original website
Related
wagmtv.com
City of Presque Isle Issues Statement on Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center Closing
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The City of Presque Isle has just released an official statement regarding the immediate closing of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center. According to the City “On Monday, January 9, the City of Presque Isle learned that the owner of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center had placed a “closed indefinitely” notice on the door of the establishment. No prior communication was received by the City from the owner.
wagmtv.com
Adopt-A-Block Aroostook has their first drive thru food distribution in the new year
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook held their first drive thru food distribution of the new year this past weekend. Cars were lined up at the Military Street Baptist Church in Houlton to receive food bags. Before the pandemic, Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook would go out to groups of families in the community and deliver food goods. When the pandemic hit, they started doing a drive thru food distribution and has turned into a big hit for the organization. Tammy Goetsch, the Director of Adopt-A-Block Aroostook says what makes the drive-thru distributions special is the help of volunteers in the community.
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
foxbangor.com
Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center closes, people displaced
PRESQUE ISLE- The city of Presque Isle is trying to help those impacted by the sudden closure of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center. A statement sent out by the city says the owner placed a closed indefinitely notice on the door on Monday with no prior notice to the city.
wagmtv.com
Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center “Closed Indefinitely”
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With the doors locked, the lights off, and signs on the door stating “We are Closed Indefinitely”, the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center seems to have checked out. The Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center closed it’s doors indefinitely and allegedly without...
wagmtv.com
Star City Syndicate hosts benefit concert for the Aroostook House of Comfort
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Star City Syndicate held a benefit concert this past Saturday with proceeds going towards the Aroostook House of comfort. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story. Many gathered at the Caribou Performing Arts Center for a benefit concert by the band...
A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle Welcomes First Baby of the New Year
A big congratulations goes out to Rebecca and Michael Guerrette from Frenchville who welcomed Mildred Amy to the world on Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was the first baby of the new year born at Northern Light Health A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. A.R Gould Hospital’s New Year’s Baby...
wagmtv.com
Southern Aroostook EMS celebrates one year of service
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Southern Aroostook Emergency Medical Services just celebrated their one-year milestone of service. News Sources 8′s Isaac Potter has the story. It’s been a year since the Southern Aroostook EMS started its service. The Southern Aroostook Emergency Medical Service provides ambulance service to the ten communities that surround the town of Houlton. Addison Matthews, the director of Southern Aroostook EMS, says it’s been going well so far.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Aroostook County’s snowmobiling industry struggles with lack of snow
The season is about three weeks behind normal because warm temperatures and rain keep melting the snowpack.
Storm to Bring Heavy Snow, Wintry Mix to Aroostook County
A storm bearing down on Aroostook County will bring the first significant snowfall in nearly four weeks, before mixing with or changing to freezing rain or rain in many areas on Friday. The National Weather Service Office in Caribou has posted a Winter Storm Warning from 7pm Thursday to around...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Fort Kent boys remain in first place with win over Hodgdon
FORT KENT, Maine – The Fort Kent Warrior boys maintained their first place position in the Class C North standings with a decisive 59-35 win over Hodgdon on Tuesday. Fort Kent moved to 8-1 on the season with the home court win, while No. 10 Hodgdon dropped to 4-5 on the year.
Comments / 0