Twenty-one-year-old Killian Hayes is making his presence known on the Detroit Pistons as our first ‘Under the Radar’ spotlight for 2023. The third-year guard grew up in Cholet, a small commune in France. His father, DeRon, played for the local professional French basketball club ‘Cholet Basket’ in the LNB Pro A League. Killian played for the Cholet youth team for two seasons and then turned pro at the young age of 16, following in the footsteps of his father by joining Cholet Basket.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO