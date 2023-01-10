ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
Fourth-generation beekeeper opens retail shop in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is filled with sweeping pastures and the typical inhabitants that roam them, but out among the plains and pastures, you can also find a different kind of farmer — one that dabbles in a smaller species. Robert Crisp, a beekeeper in Osceola County,...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores as sales continue to drop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores, including two in Kentucky. The retailer said Tuesday it's on track to close 150 stores nationwide, including the stores in Elizabethtown and Bowling Green. The company reported that its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by one-third. While it's already...
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Wisconsin with these events

MILWAUKEE — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday that commemorates King’s birthday and his legacy. From Milwaukee to Eau Claire, there are several events being held throughout the day to honor King. Milwaukee area. Milwaukee Public Library's MLK Day 2023. The Milwaukee Public Library is...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | From storms to snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week will feature two seasons across Kentucky. We’ll get some springtime with the warmth and storms but winter will bring another round of snow to the region. The closer we get to Thursday, the more I am convinced we see some pretty gusty storms...
Parole board recommends against clemency in 1994 slayings

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio parole board has recommended against clemency for a man convicted in the 1994 slayings of three people who has long maintained his innocence. Kevin Keith was convicted and sentenced to death in three 1994 murders. Former Gov. Ted Strickland commuted Keith’s sentence to life...
Beshear appoints Charles Booker to administration

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Charles Booker to head the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. The office was first established during the administration of former Gov. Ernie Fletcher. What You Need To Know. Gov. Andy Beshear announced six new appointments to his administration on...
