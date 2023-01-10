Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
wymt.com
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday the 13th proved lucky for the newest millionaire in Kentucky. While the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was hit in Maine on Friday, one Kentucky Lottery player will be celebrating as the Commonwealth’s newest millionaire, according to a release. “The fantastic second...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
spectrumnews1.com
Fourth-generation beekeeper opens retail shop in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is filled with sweeping pastures and the typical inhabitants that roam them, but out among the plains and pastures, you can also find a different kind of farmer — one that dabbles in a smaller species. Robert Crisp, a beekeeper in Osceola County,...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
wdrb.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores as sales continue to drop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores, including two in Kentucky. The retailer said Tuesday it's on track to close 150 stores nationwide, including the stores in Elizabethtown and Bowling Green. The company reported that its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by one-third. While it's already...
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kentucky
Kentucky might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kentucky.
WHAS 11
Lawyer says 'sun is shining in Appalachia today' for former clients of disgraced Kentucky attorney
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Some former clients of a disgraced Kentucky attorney who ran the largest U.S. Social Security scam in history may have a chance to get their lost disability payments back. An agreement reached with the Social Security Administration would allow about 500 former clients of ex-disability attorney...
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
spectrumnews1.com
State water officials say they will fast-track groundwater recharge projects
LOS ANGELES — Facing scrutiny for billions of gallons of water draining to the ocean when they could instead be used to alleviate California’s "megadrought," the state’s Department of Water Resources Friday announced it is fast-tracking efforts to capture and store flood waters. “Projects that capture available...
wymt.com
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
spectrumnews1.com
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Wisconsin with these events
MILWAUKEE — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday that commemorates King’s birthday and his legacy. From Milwaukee to Eau Claire, there are several events being held throughout the day to honor King. Milwaukee area. Milwaukee Public Library's MLK Day 2023. The Milwaukee Public Library is...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | From storms to snow
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week will feature two seasons across Kentucky. We’ll get some springtime with the warmth and storms but winter will bring another round of snow to the region. The closer we get to Thursday, the more I am convinced we see some pretty gusty storms...
spectrumnews1.com
Parole board recommends against clemency in 1994 slayings
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio parole board has recommended against clemency for a man convicted in the 1994 slayings of three people who has long maintained his innocence. Kevin Keith was convicted and sentenced to death in three 1994 murders. Former Gov. Ted Strickland commuted Keith’s sentence to life...
Police Warn Of 'Funny Money' Circulating In Tennessee
"Funny money is making its rounds again."
spectrumnews1.com
Beshear appoints Charles Booker to administration
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Charles Booker to head the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community Involvement. The office was first established during the administration of former Gov. Ernie Fletcher. What You Need To Know. Gov. Andy Beshear announced six new appointments to his administration on...
wdrb.com
At least 3 tornadoes, 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit Kentucky on Thursday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes in parts of Kentucky following a round of severe weather Thursday morning. The NWS Louisville office confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Boyle, Henry, and Mercer counties. Thursdays storms brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail to...
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
