Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Shreveport Double-Shooting
A Natchitoches man is guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot, a Caddo Parish jury decreed Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media
Louisiana Teen Arrested in Connection with Terrorizing Allegation After a Post about a Firearm was Made on Social Media. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray, Louisiana juvenile in connection with a Terrorizing allegation handled by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
Another Louisiana parish is consdering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
Public adjuster allegedly scammed Hurricane Ida victims out of nearly $600K
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH - A man in charge of a Texas-based public adjuster firm is now jailed in Louisiana after he allegedly preyed on storm victims after Hurricane Ida and scammed them out more than half-a-million dollars. According to Louisiana State Police, Andrew Mitchell of Clear Lake Shores,...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana State Police Unveil New Heritage Unit
Louisiana State Police is an organization with an incredibly rich history. Our motto, “Courtesy, Loyalty, Service,” has given us direction and inspiration over the last 87 years. Since 1936, our patrol units have changed in type and color over the years. Motorcycles were exclusively used as patrol units...
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances
Authorities From Multiple Agencies Searching for Missing Louisiana Man Who Disappeared Under Suspicious Circumstances. Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that multiple agencies are searching for a Shreveport, Louisiana man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing. According to...
Dozens of clerk of court offices in Louisiana offline following cyber attack
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court is one of at least 32 clerks' offices in the state affected by a cyber attack forcing them to do things the old-fashioned way — with a pen and paper. WBRZ checked with the following clerk of court...
Louisiana deer hunter arrested for contest fraud
Grant Parish, LA (KPLC) - A Georgetown man has been arrested for several deer hunting violations and contest fraud in Grant Parish, according to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents cited Farrion Fletcher Jr., 35, on Jan. 3, for taking over the seasonal limit of deer,...
Chase Hartley Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
Whether you are a child with no warm coat during the winter, a stray dog, or just a complete stranger in a time of need, consider yourself blessed if you cross paths with Chase Hartley. It was actually Chase's wife Jennifer who told us of his heroism and how grateful...
Troopers stripped of pay after indictment in 2019 Ronald Greene case
UNION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police Commission is stripping two troopers of their pay at the request of State Police (LSP). Troopers Kory York and Lt. John Clary were already ordered to take paid leave in December 2022. The commission’s decision Thursday, Jan. 12, means the troopers will no longer receive a check while they’re away from work unless they’re allowed to use personal leave time they’ve accumulated throughout their employment.
State Police suspends pair of troopers charged in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest
BATON ROUGE - Weeks after several law enforcement officers were formally charged for their involvement in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest and an ensuing cover-up at Louisiana State Police, the agency has placed two troopers on unpaid leave. On Thursday, the Louisiana State Police Commission granted the agency's request to place...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Connection with a Theft
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Connection with a Theft. West Monroe, Louisiana – On January 10, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department reported that they are investigating a theft that occurred on December 22, 2022. According to police, the...
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
Louisiana Drug Agents Arrest Man With Load of Mushroom Chocolates
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 70 pounds of mushroom chocolate bars. On January 5th, 2022, K-9 Deputies assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit initiated a traffic stop on a blue Subaru vehicle on Interstate 49 for a traffic violation. Deputies made contact with the driver, later...
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme. Former Louisiana State Senator and State Political Party Chair Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Defrauding Campaign Entity, Donors, and Political Party Organization. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Former Louisiana State...
Believe It or Not, You Can Now Catch Trout in Minden
You could fish Louisiana waters every day for the rest of your life and if your bucket list included the need to catch a rainbow trout, you'd pass without ever checking that one off. Trout just aren't native to the Bayou State. A person doesn't have to travel too far...
