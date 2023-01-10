ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health systems integrate automated medication instructions into Epic, Meditech EHRs

Health systems in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are using artificial intelligence to automatically transcribe medical instructions into their Epic and Meditech EHRs. The health systems employing the SmartRenewal software from health IT company DrFirst include Butler (Pa.) Health System and Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System, a company spokesperson told Becker's.
