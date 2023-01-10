Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
GE HealthCare eyes first acquisition since spinoff
The newly spun-off GE HealthCare entered into an agreement to acquire IMACTIS, a developer of CT interventional guidance technology. The IMACTIS CT-Navigation system provides stereotactic needle guidance, allowing for pre-planning and continuous control during minimally invasive procedures. It's received FDA 510k clearance, and the system is approved under the European Union's Medical Devices Regulation.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cross-market M&A to continue to be at forefront of healthcare deal activity in 2023
Some of the largest healthcare merger and acquisition deals in 2022 involved cross-market transactions, and this trend is expected to continue in 2023, a report from Kaufman Hall said. Examples of such transactions include the Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health deal and the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health combination....
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare bankruptcies accelerate in 2022, but hospitals an exception for now
Large bankruptcy filings in the healthcare sector increased 84 percent in 2022 over the previous year, but the hospital sector managed to escape relatively unharmed, according to a Jan. 12 report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. While such bankruptcy cases were dominated by the senior care sector in the first...
beckershospitalreview.com
Data company Definitive Healthcare lays off 55 employees
Data analytics company Definitive Healthcare is laying off about 55 employees after hiring aggressively in recent years and expecting continued growth, according to a Jan. 12 securities filing. The job cuts affect about 6 percent of the company's workforce and are effective Jan. 13. "Definitive Healthcare has experienced tremendous revenue...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent hospital, health system CFO moves
From Lifespan to Stormont Vail Health, here are eight hospital and health system CFO moves Becker's has reported on since Jan. 1:. 1. Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan named Peter Markell vice president and CFO, effective Jan. 30. 2. Andrew Morgan, former CFO at three Mercy Health hospitals, was appointed president of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Advantum launches new RCM platform
Advantum Health, a healthcare revenue cycle management company, launched its newest RCM platform, ATOM. ATOM uses machine learning and automation to reduce billing input times and allow clinicians to focus on providing care, according to a Jan. 12 Advantum news release. "ATOM was created as an internal tool with our...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pipeline Health to exit bankruptcy under new leadership team
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has approved El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health System's Chapter 11 plan, which will trim $330 million in debt, according to law360.com. Pipeline filed for Chapter 11 Oct. 2, but expects to exit bankruptcy in the coming weeks, the system said...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming on to the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. SwitchPoint Ventures partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services to launch an innovation studio. Censinet, a digital risk management company, received $9 million in a financing round that saw...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 healthcare companies offering the most remote jobs
Several healthcare and medical companies made FlexJobs' latest list of "Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs." The list, released Jan. 10, highlights the 100 companies that posted the most remote job listings on the FlexJobs site in 2022, based on an analysis of nearly 58,000 companies. The healthcare companies below are listed by their overall ranking.
beckershospitalreview.com
Major regulatory changes, consolidation projected for the Southeast
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions are expected to rebound in the Southeast in 2023, and the Carolinas stand to be a premiere arena for that activity, JDSupra reported Jan. 11. An early entry in that trend, Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health, formerly headquartered dually in Milwaukee and Downers...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 systems spend millions on EHR installs
Implementing a new EHR can generate big time costs for hospitals and health systems, with some spending hundreds of millions to even more than a billion dollars on rollouts. Operational expenses associated with an EHR implementation can range from licensing and consulting fees to money spent on hardware and training. Here are five of the most expensive EHR installs Becker's Hospital Review has reported on:
beckershospitalreview.com
10 health systems with strong finances
Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Ascension has an "AA+" rating and stable...
beckershospitalreview.com
What Epic pays its software development team
Epic has become a major player in the EHR and medtech industry. The company is looking to hire top-of-the-line software engineer talent. Here is a sample of what Epic pays its software development team annually, according to data collected by job-posting website Indeed:. Application developer: $90,855. Application support engineer: $96,649.
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 25 buyer's markets for the 2023 housing rebound — Phoenix projected at No. 1
After stimulus packages powered a frenetic housing market early in the pandemic, 2022 saw high home prices and mortgage rates push prospective buyers out. The pendulum is expected to swing back toward buyers in 2023, according to home loan firm Knock's Buyer-Seller Market Index. By the end of 2023, Knock predicts 36 markets will be buyers' markets (nearly triple the November 2022 total of 14), 41 will be sellers', and 23 will be neutral.
beckershospitalreview.com
Impact of inflation and other economic pressures: How consumers and patients respond
Current economic pressures — most notably inflation — are having a significant impact on consumers and health systems. But there are strategies and actions that health systems can take related to patient financing and the patient financial experience that drives lasting, positive impact. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th...
beckershospitalreview.com
How Geisinger shot up 7 spots in Gartner's supply chain ranking
As Gartner began listing the top 10 of its 25 healthcare supply chain ranking, the Geisinger supply team got nervous during its Microsoft Teams meeting, Kate Polczynski, Geisinger's vice president of enterprise supply chain, told Becker's. "As the rankings continued to go higher and higher and we hadn't been called,...
beckershospitalreview.com
The Impact of Inflation on Healthcare
Many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and find themselves choosing food, mortgage/rent and utilities over unbudgeted, unplanned medical care. But even in these inflationary times, healthcare providers have an opportunity to create a better patient financial experience. Learn more in this videocast with KLAS and ClearBalance HealthCare®.
beckershospitalreview.com
Ochsner Health's telemedicine leader joins digital medicine advisory group
David Houghton, MD, system chair for telemedicine and chief of movement and memory disorders at New Orleans-based Ochsner Health will join The American Medical Association's Digital Medicine Payment Advisory Group. The group, founded in 2016, focuses on creating solutions to barriers to digital medicine adoption and advocating for insurance coverage...
beckershospitalreview.com
$62.5B up in smoke: Cryptocurrency hurts 'retirees … lower income folks,' JPMorgan CEO says
In the wake of cryptocurrency exchange FTX's collapse, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the industry should have been regulated to protect investors. The industry saw an estimated $9 billion in crypto investments evaporate into thin air when FTX filed for bankruptcy, Yahoo Finance reported Jan. 10. It was, at most, only the third-largest crypto wipeout of 2022, after the implosions of Celsius and Terra Luna erased $33 billion and $20.5 billion in value, respectively.
beckershospitalreview.com
8 health system IT execs named to CHIME associations
Several health system leaders have been named to College of Healthcare Information Management Executives boards overseeing health IT, cybersecurity and data analytics, the organizations said Jan. 12. The new members who joined the CHIME boards in January are:. Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security. — James Case, vice president...
Comments / 0