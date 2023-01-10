Read full article on original website
NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA
Utah Jazz to Celebrate Former All-Stars
The Utah Jazz are set to celebrate four former All-Stars during the month of January prior to the team’s hosting of the 2023 NBA All-Star weekend, Feb. 17-19. Deron Williams, Mehmet Okur, and Leonard “Truck” Robinson will be in attendance for the game against Philadelphia on Jan. 14 with Adrian Dantley being recognized at the game against Dallas on Jan. 28.
NBA
Charlotte Hornets To Unveil Banner Commemorating Retirement Of Bill Russell’s No. 6 Jersey
January 13, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced they will unveil a banner at Spectrum Center commemorating the No. 6 jersey of Bill Russell, which was retired throughout the NBA following his passing in July, during their game against Russell’s Boston Celtics on Saturday, January 14. A...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire: Week 14
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played in Week 14.
NBA
Under The Radar: Killian Hayes' growth this season
Twenty-one-year-old Killian Hayes is making his presence known on the Detroit Pistons as our first ‘Under the Radar’ spotlight for 2023. The third-year guard grew up in Cholet, a small commune in France. His father, DeRon, played for the local professional French basketball club ‘Cholet Basket’ in the LNB Pro A League. Killian played for the Cholet youth team for two seasons and then turned pro at the young age of 16, following in the footsteps of his father by joining Cholet Basket.
NBA
"Great Stuff Down The Stretch" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Orlando
There’s one thing you can say about this Utah Jazz team — they’re always entertaining. No matter the odds or circumstances, the Jazz are going to be a team that fights until the end — and Friday night in Vivint Arena was more of the same. Thanks to clutch play on both ends of the court, Utah pulled out the 112-108 victory over Orlando.
NBA
Some big, memorable single-game crowds in NBA history
Fans have fueled the NBA’s global presence for decades. The explosion of national television audiences in the 1980s and live-stream viewers in the 21st century each served as pivotal launching pads for the visibility of the league and its stars. But attending the game itself remains the ultimate experience,...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Hawks 113
Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers were down three starters on Friday night against Atlanta, but you wouldn't have known it watching them play. Despite being shorthanded, Indiana scrapped and fought until the bitter end, though they ultimately fell in heartbreaking fashion. John Collins' putback layup with 0.7 seconds left gave Atlanta (20-22) a 113-111 win and snapped the Pacers' six-game win streak on their homecourt.
NBA
"I'll Be Back" | Sexton Expected To Return When Utah Hosts Orlando On Friday Night
After picking up arguably their best win of the season three nights ago against Cleveland, the Jazz continue their extended homestand when they face the streaking Magic on Friday night. In what was an emotional night following the return of Donovan Mitchell back to Vivint Arena, Utah showed off its...
NBA
C's Role Players Step Up in Brooklyn, Cool Off Nets
The Boston Celtics rolled into Brooklyn Thursday, down two starters on the second night of a back-to-back, to face a Nets team that had piled up 18 wins in its previous 20 outings. Despite having no Jaylen Brown, no Al Horford, and getting the lowest-scoring effort out of Jayson Tatum...
NBA
SKYFORCE REACQUIRES JAI SMITH
Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has reacquired Jai Smith from the available player pool. He has appeared in three games for the Skyforce this season, scoring six points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 28:21 minutes of play. Smith, a 6-9, 215-pound...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Warriors (01.15.23)
The Bulls (19-24) look to snap a three-game losing streak this afternoon in welcoming the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors (21-21) to the United Center. This afternoon is also the second time the Bulls and Warriors have squared-off this season. Back on December 2 in San Francisco, the Dubs came away with a 119-111 victory. Nikola Vučević led the Bulls that night with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Golden State was paced by Jordan Poole’s game-high 30 points, and Kevon Looney’s 12 boards.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.13.2023
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: OKC (19-23, 6-14 on the road) at Bulls (19-23, 11-9 at home) 7PM . RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26.1 ppg. OKC:. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls:...
NBA
Atlanta Hawks Request Waivers on Jarrett Culver
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on two-way guard Jarrett Culver, the team announced today. In 10 games (one start) for the Hawks this season, Culver averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.7 minutes. He netted a season-high 10 points in a win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 2, 2022.
NBA
NBA Fantasy: 5 first-half surprises
We’ve reached the halfway point of the NBA regular season, so it’s a good time to take a minute to reflect on the fantasy basketball landscape. Let’s dive into five players who have been a pleasant surprise in the first half and discuss if they can continue to remain as productive down the stretch.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 109, Nets 98
Boston’s depth continues to show up and show out this season. Thursday night in Brooklyn, it was the reason why the C’s were able to deal the Nets just their third loss since Nov. 26. Boston dipped deeper into its rotation and therefore was forced to utilize some...
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to build momentum in Friday night meetup with Knicks
The Wizards (18-24) are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season after coming from behind to beat the Bulls on Wednesday night without Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis. 48 hours later, they'll look to build on that momentum in tonight's meeting with the white-hot Knicks (23-19). Here's everything you need to know.
