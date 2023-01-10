ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

The Impact of Inflation on Healthcare

Many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and find themselves choosing food, mortgage/rent and utilities over unbudgeted, unplanned medical care. But even in these inflationary times, healthcare providers have an opportunity to create a better patient financial experience. Learn more in this videocast with KLAS and ClearBalance HealthCare®.
beckershospitalreview.com

Physician specialty preferences are shifting: 5 that grew, fell most

Sports medicine as a specialty grew significantly from 2016 to 2021, while pulmonary disease fell most, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report." The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the U.S. Census Bureau, and a national resident database and...
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital sector will face sustained challenges in 2023; bankruptcies likely: 5 things to know

While hospitals largely avoided the growing trend of healthcare bankruptcies in 2022, the ending of COVID-19 protections will add to ongoing labor expense and inflationary challenges and mean much of the sector will remain under pressure, according to a report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. There were only two hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com

8 health system IT execs named to CHIME associations

Several health system leaders have been named to College of Healthcare Information Management Executives boards overseeing health IT, cybersecurity and data analytics, the organizations said Jan. 12. The new members who joined the CHIME boards in January are:. Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security. — James Case, vice president...
WASHINGTON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

After preliminary denial, hospital where nurse called 911 gains full accreditation

Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center — which gained media attention after a nurse called 911 from its overcrowded, short-staffed emergency department — has been accredited by The Joint Commission after a preliminary denial. The Joint Commission conducted its triennial survey at the hospital in September and issued...
SILVERDALE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy