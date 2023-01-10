An artificial intelligence-based model, dubbed Sybil, was able to accurately predict the risk of lung cancer for individuals with or without a significant smoking history. The study, led by investigators from the Mass General Cancer Center, part of Boston-based Mass General Brigham, in collaboration with researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, created and tested Sybil, a machine learning tool designed to use a single low-dose chest scan to predict the risk of lung cancers occurring one to six years after a screening.

