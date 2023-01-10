Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
KSI confirms plans to fight Jake Paul in 2023 – but there’s a catch
YouTube star turned boxer KSI has laid out the next steps ahead of a much-anticipated bout with Jake Paul, as both internet stars continue to impress in the ring. Following KSI’s January 14 bout with FaZe Temperrr, fans are more hyped than ever to see the British YouTuber finally step in the ring with his arch nemesis Jake Paul.
dexerto.com
KSI reveals his demands for Jake Paul fight amid December 2023 rumors
YouTube star KSI has revealed his list of conditions for a fight with Jake Paul as the pair have apparently engaged in negotiations about it happening in 2023. When KSI and Jake Paul were helping kickstart the YouTuber boxing revolution, a fight between the two seemed inevitable at one part in the early days. Though, that didn’t happen.
dexerto.com
Jake Paul claims KSI’s win over Temperrr makes a fight with him closer
Jake Paul has mocked KSI following the Brit’s simple victory of FaZe Clan’s Temperrr, but also suggested that a much-anticipated fight between the pair is closer than ever. KSI’s January 14 bout with FaZe Temperrr was simultaneously explosive and anti-climactic. After American MMA fighter Dillon Danis withdrew late...
dexerto.com
Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Energy review: Knocked it out of the park
Logan Paul and KSI have launched another drink after the success of Prime Hydration and in case you’re wondering if it’s worth buying, let’s dive into our Prime Energy review featuring a few flavors. YouTubers Logan Paul & KSI released Prime Hydration on January 4, 2022, to...
dexerto.com
Logan Paul reveals $1.3M refund program for CryptoZoo investors amid Coffeezilla drama
Logan Paul has posted a video on Twitter apologizing to CryptoZoo investors, while also revealing his 3-step plan for CryptoZoo — including a rewards program to refund disappointed players. At the end of 2022, YouTuber Coffeezilla uploaded a three-part investigation series surrounding Logan Paul’s infamous CryptoZoo token that many...
dexerto.com
Sean Gares says 100T wanted Oxygen Valorant star: “He’s insane”
In a stream reviewing the North American Valorant Challengers Open Qualifier matches, Sean Gares, the former head coach of 100 Thieves’ Valorant team, revealed that he wanted one of the Oxygen Esports stars on his squad during their rebuild. When Gares joined 100 Thieves, he was tasked with rebuilding...
dexerto.com
Dixie D’Amelio and David Dobrik dating? Cryptic post sparks relationship rumors
TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio claimed she was on a date with YouTuber David Dobrik in a Snapchat post — but not all of her fans are happy about this possible pairing. Dixie D’Amelio notably broke up with long-term boyfriend Noah Beck in late 2022 after cheating rumors plagued the ex-couple for months.
dexerto.com
GTA RP streamer Viviana banned on Twitch after racist outburst towards viewer
After a verbal outburst targeting a Twitch viewer, GTA RP streamer Viviana was permanently banned from NoPixel, as well as Twitch, for her racist comments. GTA RP is a community made mod of the beloved game, where players live out their own roleplay personalities. But in Twitch streamer Viviana’s case, she went a bit too far and beyond with her persona.
Comments / 0