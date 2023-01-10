ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wrtv.com

Indianapolis man shot and killed near I-65 and County Line Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed in a shooting near I-65 in Greenwood. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Line Road. Indiana State Police say law enforcement officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a white work van. Investigators...
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

State Police investigating homicide on I-65 at County Line Road

INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday, at approximately 6:26 p.m., first responders were called to the area of I-65 and County Line Road in Greenwood for reports of a person shot. Greenwood Police Officers, along with the Greenwood Fire Department were the first to arrive, they found an adult male in the passenger seat of a white van who was unresponsive. The adult male had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by personnel from the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. There were no other people known to be injured in this incident.
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37

JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...
MyWabashValley.com

UPDATED: Crews Respond to Fire in Terre Haute late Wednesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire late Wednesday night in Terre Haute. The call for help came in at 10:35 p.m. from the 800 block of N. 13th 1/2 Street. Arriving units observed smoke and flames coming from the home, according to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
crothersvilletimes.com

Scott County Driver Charged After Hit & Run

A 34-year-old Austin man faces preliminary charges related to a hit-and-run wreck early last Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, on State Road 256 in southern Jackson County near the Scott County line. Brian David Davis Jr. of Austin faces a felony charges of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Bedford woman killed in crash involving semi loaded with cement clinker

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37 just before 3 p.m. Police said a fully loaded semi carrying cement clinker was northbound […]
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for shooting woman on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested Tuesday in the early morning shooting of a woman on the west side of Indianapolis. Ahmad Malone, 24, is accused of aggravated battery and criminal confinement. The arrest stems from a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Breakwater...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Person in custody after brief police situation in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have taken a person into custody after a brief police situation at 14th Street and Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute. The scene was not far from Catholic Charities. Several officers surrounded a house in the area. Officers were heard calling for someone to come...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: January 11, 2023

1:04 p.m. James Banks, 22, Bedford, theft, criminal mischief. 12:06 a.m. Alarm sounding at Grace Full Gospel Church on Kenny Simpson Drive. It was a false alarm. 12:44 a.m. Harassment reported in the 1000 block of 23rd Street. 1:21 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 1000 block of Windwood Drive.
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

19-year-old killed in single-car crash on east side, coroner says

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died in a crash over the weekend on the east side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to E. 32nd Street and N. Emerson Avenue Saturday (Jan. 7) night. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a fatality. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Manuel […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

