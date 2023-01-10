Read full article on original website
wrtv.com
Indianapolis man shot and killed near I-65 and County Line Road
INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed in a shooting near I-65 in Greenwood. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Line Road. Indiana State Police say law enforcement officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a white work van. Investigators...
wbiw.com
State Police investigating homicide on I-65 at County Line Road
INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday, at approximately 6:26 p.m., first responders were called to the area of I-65 and County Line Road in Greenwood for reports of a person shot. Greenwood Police Officers, along with the Greenwood Fire Department were the first to arrive, they found an adult male in the passenger seat of a white van who was unresponsive. The adult male had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by personnel from the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. There were no other people known to be injured in this incident.
1 dead after van shot while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Line Road and Interstate 65. State police said an unidentified shooter fired upon the white work van […]
Police make arrest after female found stabbed in head at Bloomington bus stop
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested a woman after an 18-year-old was found stabbed multiple times at a bus stop. The victim called police around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday from a bus stop on 4th Street near the B-Line Trail, telling them she had been hit multiple times in the head with an unknown object by […]
wbiw.com
Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37
JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...
WLKY.com
2 facing drug charges after woman dies of overdose in southern Indiana
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A man and woman have been arrested in Washington County on multiple felony charges following a suspected overdose death, according to the Indiana State Police. Errol Reardon, 35, and Rachel Gibson, 33, both of Henryville, were arrested and charged with dealing in a controlled substance...
MyWabashValley.com
UPDATED: Crews Respond to Fire in Terre Haute late Wednesday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire late Wednesday night in Terre Haute. The call for help came in at 10:35 p.m. from the 800 block of N. 13th 1/2 Street. Arriving units observed smoke and flames coming from the home, according to...
crothersvilletimes.com
Scott County Driver Charged After Hit & Run
A 34-year-old Austin man faces preliminary charges related to a hit-and-run wreck early last Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, on State Road 256 in southern Jackson County near the Scott County line. Brian David Davis Jr. of Austin faces a felony charges of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and...
Man, child die after apartment fire on east side; 3 children in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have now died after being critically injured in an apartment fire on the east side. A 31-year-old man died early Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. A 1-year-old girl has also died, the department said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office initially reported that the child died Wednesday night. The […]
Columbus police make arrest after stolen rifle found during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Jennings County man was arrested in Columbus after police found he was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Columbus officers pulled over the man, Jesse Taylor, 37, of Scipio, near 2nd and California streets just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they saw an “AR-15 style rifle” in the […]
Bedford woman killed in crash involving semi loaded with cement clinker
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37 just before 3 p.m. Police said a fully loaded semi carrying cement clinker was northbound […]
wbiw.com
Bedford woman killed in accident on State Road 37, northbound State Road 37 is still blocked while crews work to remove the semi
JUDAH – On Wednesday, January 11th, at approximately 2:59 p.m., the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received, and responded to, a report of a serious crash at the intersection of State 37 and Old State 37 in Judah. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two vehicles were involved in the...
Neighbor says couple in Lawrence police shootout ‘like Bonnie and Clyde’
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A suspected gunman is dead after a shootout left a Lawrence police officer and the suspect’s girlfriend wounded in the 9400 block of Burrwood Circle. The couple’s neighbor said it all started over a dispute about a trash can on Dec. 21. “I don’t really know what was going through their mind […]
Man arrested for shooting woman on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested Tuesday in the early morning shooting of a woman on the west side of Indianapolis. Ahmad Malone, 24, is accused of aggravated battery and criminal confinement. The arrest stems from a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of Breakwater...
Man shoots at police, leads multi-county pursuit Wednesday morning
A man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' north side after leading police on a chase through multiple central Indiana counties.
bloomingtonian.com
Bedford woman dies after crash at the intersection of Indiana 37 at Old State Road 37 in Judah according to Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office
A Bedford woman died after a semi-truck failed to yield to a red light on Indiana 37 in Judah, Indiana, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. At 6:45 p.m. northbound 37 was still shut down so the crash could be cleared. Here is a press release from the...
WTHI
Person in custody after brief police situation in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have taken a person into custody after a brief police situation at 14th Street and Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute. The scene was not far from Catholic Charities. Several officers surrounded a house in the area. Officers were heard calling for someone to come...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 11, 2023
1:04 p.m. James Banks, 22, Bedford, theft, criminal mischief. 12:06 a.m. Alarm sounding at Grace Full Gospel Church on Kenny Simpson Drive. It was a false alarm. 12:44 a.m. Harassment reported in the 1000 block of 23rd Street. 1:21 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 1000 block of Windwood Drive.
19-year-old killed in single-car crash on east side, coroner says
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died in a crash over the weekend on the east side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to E. 32nd Street and N. Emerson Avenue Saturday (Jan. 7) night. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a fatality. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Manuel […]
korncountry.com
Columbus woman, Indy man killed in 2-vehicle US 31 Johnson County crash
AMITY, Ind. – UPDATE: The two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 that took the lives of a Bartholomew County woman and a Marion County man on Monday evening was determined to be a head-on collision, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Authorities say witnesses at the scene told...
