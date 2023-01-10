Read full article on original website
Brownsville Commission To Consider City Charter Changes
The Brownsville City Commission this week will consider asking voters to approve changing the city charter regarding how commissioners can appoint and remove members of city boards. The commission is considering several amendments to the city charter. They include allowing the commission to remove a board member by a super...
Federal Border Investigator Pleads Guilty To Extortion Charge
A Willacy County man and a former U.S. Department of Transportation investigator has pleaded guilty to a charge of extortion. Patrick Gorena of Lyford entered the plea in Houston federal court Friday about two months after being indicted on charges of extortion and bribery. Gorena had worked as a border...
Girl Hospitalized After Being Hit By School Bus In McAllen
A nine-year-old girl is expected to recover after being hit by a school bus in McAllen. The girl was reportedly riding her bike in the 13-hundred block of South 17-and-a-half Street Thursday afternoon when she was hit by a McAllen ISD bus. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and officials say her injuries are not life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
UTRGV Chess Team Returns To The Final Four
For the third time in five years, the UT-Rio Grande Valley Chess Team will be in the Final Four. Team A emerged from the recently completed Pan American Intercollegiate Chess Championship in Seattle as one of four teams that’ll compete for the President’s Cup. UTRGV will compete against...
No Arrest Yet In Harlingen Teen’s Shooting
Harlingen police are remaining tight-lipped as they work to turn up the person who shot a 15-year-old girl early Friday morning. The teenager was found lying in the street outside a home on the 2400 block of Pendleton Avenue a little after midnight. Officers with the Major Crimes Unit are reportedly following some leads after going door to door talking with residents of the neighborhood.
