A nine-year-old girl is expected to recover after being hit by a school bus in McAllen. The girl was reportedly riding her bike in the 13-hundred block of South 17-and-a-half Street Thursday afternoon when she was hit by a McAllen ISD bus. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and officials say her injuries are not life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO