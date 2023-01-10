ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police

A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
WORCESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Violence in Providence results in 2 shootings, 2 stabbings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they responded to two shootings and two stabbings over the weekend. Around midnight Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near Elmwood Avenue and Parkis avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, told police that he was in an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick restaurant burglarized, thief accused of stealing donations

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The owner of a Warwick restaurant said their establishment was burglarized Friday night. Surveillance footage provided by the owner of Gel’s Kitchen shows a hooded person breaking into the restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Additional video shows the person rummaging through the cash register...
WARWICK, RI
whdh.com

Cohasset police log shows well-being check request from missing woman’s company

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A newly obtained Cohasset police log is shedding light on how the investigation into the disappearance of a 39-year-old mother of three began. The search for Ana Walshe, which has led to her husband being put behind bars on $500,000 cash bail on a charge of misleading a police investigation, began after the head of security for the company Ana Walshe works for called police Jan. 4 after the company learned her husband, Brian, hadn’t reported her missing.
COHASSET, MA
WPRI 12 News

Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Single-car crash in Berkley leaves 2 hospitalized, seriously injured

BERKLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — A single-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday. At about 7:30 a.m., Berkley Fire Rescue responded to a report of a crash near 75 Myrick St. Chief Scott Fournier said responders at the scene found that the car had rolled...
BERKLEY, MA
ABC6.com

Two taken to hospital after crash in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash on Taunton Avenue in East Providence. According to East Providence Police, the accident happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving on scene, rescue crews found of the vehicles drivers entrapped, and were able to successfully remove that person from their car.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

whdh.com

Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
TEWKSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Police looking to identify suspects in downtown Boston beating

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect descriptions available at this time...
BOSTON, MA
caughtindot.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Dorchester

At about 3:30PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), and the Suburban Middlesex County Drug Task Force, arrested Tomas Lopez Cabrera, 32, of Roxbury (aka Anderson Lopez), after an ongoing drug investigation and the execution of three search warrants at 3 Fairland Street, Dorchester.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Worcester Police arrest burglary suspect on Park Ave

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police arrested a burglary suspect on Park Ave early Monday morning, the department said in a statement. Police say an officer was on patrol around 2 a.m. when he noticed an open door to Smoke Vibez at 258 Park Ave. The officer saw a man appear at the door and enter the business.
WORCESTER, MA

