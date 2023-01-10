Read full article on original website
22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
ABC6.com
Violence in Providence results in 2 shootings, 2 stabbings
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they responded to two shootings and two stabbings over the weekend. Around midnight Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near Elmwood Avenue and Parkis avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, told police that he was in an...
ABC6.com
Warwick restaurant burglarized, thief accused of stealing donations
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The owner of a Warwick restaurant said their establishment was burglarized Friday night. Surveillance footage provided by the owner of Gel’s Kitchen shows a hooded person breaking into the restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Additional video shows the person rummaging through the cash register...
whdh.com
Cohasset police log shows well-being check request from missing woman’s company
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A newly obtained Cohasset police log is shedding light on how the investigation into the disappearance of a 39-year-old mother of three began. The search for Ana Walshe, which has led to her husband being put behind bars on $500,000 cash bail on a charge of misleading a police investigation, began after the head of security for the company Ana Walshe works for called police Jan. 4 after the company learned her husband, Brian, hadn’t reported her missing.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating reported late-night armed robbery in south end
Fall River Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in the city. At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, a call came in for a robbery that took place at knifepoint. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, officers responded to Stevens Street for the alleged robbery. Upon arrival, officers...
ABC6.com
Single-car crash in Dartmouth results in cracked utility pole, 2 hospitalizations
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth Sunday morning resulted in a cracked utility pole and two hospitalizations. Dartmouth police Det. Kyle Costa said police and emergency crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to State Road near Maine Avenue for a crash. At the scene, officers confirmed...
Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
ABC6.com
‘The devil made me do it’: Dorchester woman who set house on fire found not competent to stand trial
BOSTON (WLNE) — A woman who was charged with arson after setting a house on fire last month was found not competent to stand trial in court on Friday. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said 45-year-old Nikia Rivera will be committed to the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital.
ABC6.com
Single-car crash in Berkley leaves 2 hospitalized, seriously injured
BERKLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — A single-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday. At about 7:30 a.m., Berkley Fire Rescue responded to a report of a crash near 75 Myrick St. Chief Scott Fournier said responders at the scene found that the car had rolled...
ABC6.com
Two taken to hospital after crash in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash on Taunton Avenue in East Providence. According to East Providence Police, the accident happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving on scene, rescue crews found of the vehicles drivers entrapped, and were able to successfully remove that person from their car.
ABC6.com
Fall River police seek public’s help identifying armed robber
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an ongoing search for the suspect of an armed robbery. On Dec. 22 around 9:30 p.m. a person in a black mask robbed the Farm Market Convenience Store on Durfee Street.
2 injured following car crash in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a two-car crash In East Providence on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Taunton Avenue. According to police, two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both cars appeared to have considerable damage and at least one of the cars involved had to be towed away from the […]
whdh.com
Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
whdh.com
Police looking to identify suspects in downtown Boston beating
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect descriptions available at this time...
Framingham Police Arrest Man Driving, After License Revoked With Open Container of Alcohol
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man early Wednesday morning, who was driving a vehicle, after his license had been revoked for being a “habitual traffic offender.”. A Framingham Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Union Avenue at 1 a.m. for a motor vehicle violation, said...
caughtindot.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Dorchester
At about 3:30PM, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, officers assigned to District B-2 Drug Control Unit (Roxbury), and the Suburban Middlesex County Drug Task Force, arrested Tomas Lopez Cabrera, 32, of Roxbury (aka Anderson Lopez), after an ongoing drug investigation and the execution of three search warrants at 3 Fairland Street, Dorchester.
ABC6.com
Former New Bedford Whaling Museum employee charged with stealing artifacts
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A former employee at the New Bedford Whaling Museum is facing charges for allegedly stealing dozens of artifacts. On Jan. 5, 42-year-old Robert Burchell of New Bedford was arrested and charged with larceny from a building. Burchell was employed as a facilities associate at...
Medford Man Held Without Bail On Charges He Killed Woman While Mistakenly Running From Cops: DA
The Bristol District Attorney says a 34-year-old Medford man is responsible for the death of a woman who was killed when he crashed into her as he tried to escape police. Though, officers say they did not chase him. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was ordered held with bail at a hearing earlier this …
whdh.com
Worcester Police arrest burglary suspect on Park Ave
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester Police arrested a burglary suspect on Park Ave early Monday morning, the department said in a statement. Police say an officer was on patrol around 2 a.m. when he noticed an open door to Smoke Vibez at 258 Park Ave. The officer saw a man appear at the door and enter the business.
New Bedford man convicted in fatal Fall River stabbing
Nathan Silva, 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the January 2020 death of 26-year-old Jorge Vieira.
