Tiffin, OH

WTOL 11

Toledo Polish hall of fame dinner to benefit new cultural center

TOLEDO, Ohio — There will soon be a new place in Toledo to celebrate its rich Polish roots. The Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center will be built on a piece of donated land at 1600 Front Street in east Toledo. Several Toledo Polish organizations joined forces in 2015 to make the idea for the center a reality.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Design plan approved for new Sandusky Aquatic Center

SANDUSKY – The Sandusky City Schools Board of Education, at their Tuesday meeting, approved a design plan for the new Sandusky Aquatic Center. The Sandusky Aquatic Center is planned to be a new swimming center to not only be the home of the Blue Streaks swimming program, but also to teach younger students how to swim and host events for the community.
SANDUSKY, OH
heidelberg.edu

On MLK Jr. Day, Heidelberg focuses on community building

​Instead of a day off, the Heidelberg community will gather together on Monday, Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day – for a Day ON! Students, faculty and staff will participate in a series of events around the theme of Community Building: From Knowing to Doing. Activities...
TIFFIN, OH
huroninsider.com

Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener

HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
HURON, OH
13abc.com

COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid the state’s recent reports of more than 650,000 households requesting snap benefits this month, the assistance is expected to come to an end. This February, the pandemic allotments for snap benefits will end nationwide. Like several people forced to stretch their budget, Betty Guerrido...
TOLEDO, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
OHIO STATE
huroninsider.com

Body found in pond at assisted living community

SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Geer Edibles Family Bakery

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - In Sylvania’s Mayberry Square, there’s a place called Geer Edibles Family Bakery. Tom Geer opened his family bakery during the pandemic after having success at farmer’s markets. They have cookies, donuts, truffles, and more, but it’s the signature peanut brittle that sets this...
SYLVANIA, OH
consistentlycurious.com

Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat: Where To Stay In Bowling Green, OH

Are you looking for the top spot to stay in Bowling Green, Ohio? We have the place for you, and it has a hot tub!. The peaceful Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is minutes from the charming downtown of Bowling Green. Spread out in this spacious three-bedroom rental full of personality, activities, and home comforts. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a fun family escape, the Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is precisely what you are looking for!
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash

A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
KENTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Troopers investigating two killed in crash

MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a double fatal crash that occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 11:08 AM on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion, Ohio. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns, 60, of Rushsylvania, Ohio. The...
MARION, OH
Kristen Walters

Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Ohio

A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Ohio later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Ohio supermarket location in Oberlin, according to the company's website. They also have some great giveaways planned for the event.
OBERLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

OSHP Investigating Crash At 31/347

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 10:21pm. The crash occurred on SR 31 at SR 347 in Union County. A 2021 Ford F-150 operated by 23-year-old Garrett Cady of Bucyrus...
MARYSVILLE, OH

