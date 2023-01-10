Read full article on original website
Toledo Polish hall of fame dinner to benefit new cultural center
TOLEDO, Ohio — There will soon be a new place in Toledo to celebrate its rich Polish roots. The Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center will be built on a piece of donated land at 1600 Front Street in east Toledo. Several Toledo Polish organizations joined forces in 2015 to make the idea for the center a reality.
ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
Design plan approved for new Sandusky Aquatic Center
SANDUSKY – The Sandusky City Schools Board of Education, at their Tuesday meeting, approved a design plan for the new Sandusky Aquatic Center. The Sandusky Aquatic Center is planned to be a new swimming center to not only be the home of the Blue Streaks swimming program, but also to teach younger students how to swim and host events for the community.
Transplant gives Crohn's patient new opportunities in life
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jim Bain enjoyed a cup of coffee with his wife of 48 years, Jackie, on a Monday afternoon. It's something simple, yet he doesn't take it for granted. "I'm pretty lucky," Bain said. Bain was first diagnosed with Crohn's Disease as a teenager, back in the...
On MLK Jr. Day, Heidelberg focuses on community building
Instead of a day off, the Heidelberg community will gather together on Monday, Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day – for a Day ON! Students, faculty and staff will participate in a series of events around the theme of Community Building: From Knowing to Doing. Activities...
Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener
HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
Huron kindergartener dies; district provides grief support
A Huron City Schools kindergartener died over the weekend unexpectedly, according to the district.
COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid the state’s recent reports of more than 650,000 households requesting snap benefits this month, the assistance is expected to come to an end. This February, the pandemic allotments for snap benefits will end nationwide. Like several people forced to stretch their budget, Betty Guerrido...
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Body found in pond at assisted living community
SANDUSKY – A body was found Tuesday in a pond at the Parkvue Community on Boardwalk Boulevard. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the assisted living community for a missing persons report. The missing individual was found deceased in a pond area of the property.
Dine in the 419: Geer Edibles Family Bakery
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - In Sylvania’s Mayberry Square, there’s a place called Geer Edibles Family Bakery. Tom Geer opened his family bakery during the pandemic after having success at farmer’s markets. They have cookies, donuts, truffles, and more, but it’s the signature peanut brittle that sets this...
Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat: Where To Stay In Bowling Green, OH
Are you looking for the top spot to stay in Bowling Green, Ohio? We have the place for you, and it has a hot tub!. The peaceful Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is minutes from the charming downtown of Bowling Green. Spread out in this spacious three-bedroom rental full of personality, activities, and home comforts. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a fun family escape, the Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is precisely what you are looking for!
Bundle up for the Perrysburg Winterfest | Good Day on WTOL 11
Brittinee Huntley talks the Perrysburg Winterfest, coming up on Saturday, Jan. 14. Experience fun activities and festivities the whole family can enjoy.
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
Marion Troopers investigating two killed in crash
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a double fatal crash that occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 11:08 AM on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion, Ohio. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns, 60, of Rushsylvania, Ohio. The...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Ohio
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new grocery store location in Ohio later this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Ohio supermarket location in Oberlin, according to the company's website. They also have some great giveaways planned for the event.
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
BP: Fulton County solar facility to create jobs, offset carbon emissions
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — British oil and gas company BP announced on Tuesday that crews had begun the first day of construction on the Arche Solar project in Fulton County, a utility-scale energy facility that is expected to create several hundred new jobs and offset carbon emissions. Representatives...
OSHP Investigating Crash At 31/347
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 10:21pm. The crash occurred on SR 31 at SR 347 in Union County. A 2021 Ford F-150 operated by 23-year-old Garrett Cady of Bucyrus...
