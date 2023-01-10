Shirley Ann Newland Kirkbride Rice, 84, of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by family at 12:45 a.m. Thur. Jan. 12, 2023 at The Oaks at Northpointe. She was born on July 1, 1938 in Clarksville, Arkansas to the late John and Inell Newland. She married James O. Kirkbride June 15, 1957 at the Baptist Chapel on Brighton Blvd. She was preceded in death by James in 1981. She married Edwin (Louie) Rice on Sept. 9, 1983 in Winchester, VA. She graduated from Zanesville High School in 1956. Retired from Greif Bros. with 34 years of service as Purchasing Manager and Sales Service Manager. She was a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church, Olive Branch Chapter of Eastern Star where she was past Worthy Matron. She was a lifetime member of VFW Post #1058 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to watch her grandchildren in their various sports and enjoyed playing golf.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO