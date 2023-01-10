Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Kenneth “Mike” Davis
Kenneth “Mike” Michael Davis, 72, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Genesis Hospital. Mike was born May 20, 1950, son of the late Kenneth Calvin and Essie Marie (Stotts) Davis. Mike leaves to cherish his memory, his cherished brothers and best friends, Larry “L.D.”...
WHIZ
Shirley Ann Newland Kirkbride Rice
Shirley Ann Newland Kirkbride Rice, 84, of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by family at 12:45 a.m. Thur. Jan. 12, 2023 at The Oaks at Northpointe. She was born on July 1, 1938 in Clarksville, Arkansas to the late John and Inell Newland. She married James O. Kirkbride June 15, 1957 at the Baptist Chapel on Brighton Blvd. She was preceded in death by James in 1981. She married Edwin (Louie) Rice on Sept. 9, 1983 in Winchester, VA. She graduated from Zanesville High School in 1956. Retired from Greif Bros. with 34 years of service as Purchasing Manager and Sales Service Manager. She was a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church, Olive Branch Chapter of Eastern Star where she was past Worthy Matron. She was a lifetime member of VFW Post #1058 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to watch her grandchildren in their various sports and enjoyed playing golf.
This adoptable dog in central Ohio is ready to find his running buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a pup available at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center that is looking for a running mate. The 1-year-old pit bull mix came to the shelter as a stray in November 2022, and FCDS Behavior Coordinator Becca Moser described him as a “party boy.” “He has a lot […]
WHIZ
BBBSZ Executive Director Appointed to serve as President of the Ohio organization
ZANESVILLE, OH- As the new year begins, Big Brothers Big Sisters is making big changes to their association at the state level, that starts with the appointing of the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Muskingum County Chapter, Katie Mainini to serve as the President of the Ohio State Association for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Mainini says she’s honored to be chosen for the role and hopes that she can make a big difference.
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
Two wanted, charged in death of Ohio infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WHIZ
Zane State’s 2023 Ethnic Food Fair
ZANESVILLE, OH – One of Zane States most treasured events took place on January 13th. The annual Ethnic Food Fair brought the community together to enjoy a diverse and delicious meal. All of the proceeds went to The Joyce A. Farmer Smith Memorial Scholarship, in honor of Smith’s devotion and efforts to raise awareness of minority issues.
WSYX ABC6
1 person injured in Newark house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
Father of murdered 8-month-old: ‘Show forgiveness, show grace’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — DaShawn Smith remembers one of his fondest memories of his son, Marquel, with a smile. He was holding his son on his chest as the baby slobbered on him. “That was the last day I held him,” Smith said. That was Nov. 8. Almost exactly...
Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months. The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's […]
CAPTURED! Pig was on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days
UPDATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Miss Piggy was captured in Martins Ferry late Wednesday afternoon after four days on the run, according to Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming […]
‘It was brutal’; Man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
Amesville woman steals $200,000 from elderly family member, blames it on a scam
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amesville woman has been sentenced for stealing more than $200 thousand from the estate of her elderly family member. The Athens County Prosecuting Attorney said that Cynthia King, 64, of Amesville, Ohio, was sentenced to serve a minimum of four years to a maximum of six years in prison for […]
WHIZ
Crooksville man charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
PERRY COUNTY, Ohio–The Perry County Sheriff’s Office released more details Friday surrounding a fatal shooting earlier this week. Authorities said 25-year-old Joshua Bergeron of Crooksville has been charged with one count of Involuntary Manslaughter in connection to the death of 40-year-old Christopher Bates of Crooksville. On Monday, Deputies...
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in Ohio
If you love cheese, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant in Ohio is opening a new location next week, making it even easier for you to satisfy your cheese cravings. Read on to learn more.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe hotel shooter fired from second floor, killing Columbus man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In the shadow of a sign that reads “Ohio’s Best Hometown,” police in Chillicothe were called to the scene of a shooting at the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say that one person was killed...
Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The fugitive Belmont County micro-pig has been captured. Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof & Paw tells 7News that this little piggy’s life on the run came to an end Wednesday afternoon. The little black pig was on the loose for four days, roaming between the Martins Ferry McDonalds and […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Estate of twin art teachers to benefit Washington County agencies
MARIETTA — Two sisters who taught art in Warren Local Schools for more than 50 years have established a fund to forever benefit six groups in Washington County. The Sandra Lee Young and Sylvia Lee Young Enterprise Fund was established at Marietta Community Foundation through their estate to provide support to causes near and dear to them. The Youngs were fans of “Star Trek,” hence the title Enterprise Fund.
