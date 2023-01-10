ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

Kenneth “Mike” Davis

Kenneth “Mike” Michael Davis, 72, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Genesis Hospital. Mike was born May 20, 1950, son of the late Kenneth Calvin and Essie Marie (Stotts) Davis. Mike leaves to cherish his memory, his cherished brothers and best friends, Larry “L.D.”...
WHIZ

Shirley Ann Newland Kirkbride Rice

Shirley Ann Newland Kirkbride Rice, 84, of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by family at 12:45 a.m. Thur. Jan. 12, 2023 at The Oaks at Northpointe. She was born on July 1, 1938 in Clarksville, Arkansas to the late John and Inell Newland. She married James O. Kirkbride June 15, 1957 at the Baptist Chapel on Brighton Blvd. She was preceded in death by James in 1981. She married Edwin (Louie) Rice on Sept. 9, 1983 in Winchester, VA. She graduated from Zanesville High School in 1956. Retired from Greif Bros. with 34 years of service as Purchasing Manager and Sales Service Manager. She was a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church, Olive Branch Chapter of Eastern Star where she was past Worthy Matron. She was a lifetime member of VFW Post #1058 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to watch her grandchildren in their various sports and enjoyed playing golf.
WHIZ

BBBSZ Executive Director Appointed to serve as President of the Ohio organization

ZANESVILLE, OH- As the new year begins, Big Brothers Big Sisters is making big changes to their association at the state level, that starts with the appointing of the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Muskingum County Chapter, Katie Mainini to serve as the President of the Ohio State Association for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Mainini says she’s honored to be chosen for the role and hopes that she can make a big difference.
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
WTRF- 7News

WHIZ

Zane State’s 2023 Ethnic Food Fair

ZANESVILLE, OH – One of Zane States most treasured events took place on January 13th. The annual Ethnic Food Fair brought the community together to enjoy a diverse and delicious meal. All of the proceeds went to The Joyce A. Farmer Smith Memorial Scholarship, in honor of Smith’s devotion and efforts to raise awareness of minority issues.
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured in Newark house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months. The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's […]
WTRF- 7News

CAPTURED! Pig was on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days

UPDATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Miss Piggy was captured in Martins Ferry late Wednesday afternoon after four days on the run, according to Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming […]
WHIZ

Crooksville man charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio–The Perry County Sheriff’s Office released more details Friday surrounding a fatal shooting earlier this week. Authorities said 25-year-old Joshua Bergeron of Crooksville has been charged with one count of Involuntary Manslaughter in connection to the death of 40-year-old Christopher Bates of Crooksville. On Monday, Deputies...
WTRF- 7News

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Estate of twin art teachers to benefit Washington County agencies

MARIETTA — Two sisters who taught art in Warren Local Schools for more than 50 years have established a fund to forever benefit six groups in Washington County. The Sandra Lee Young and Sylvia Lee Young Enterprise Fund was established at Marietta Community Foundation through their estate to provide support to causes near and dear to them. The Youngs were fans of “Star Trek,” hence the title Enterprise Fund.
