TribCast: The Texas Legislature is off and running

TribCast: The Texas Legislature is off and running

Your browser does not support the element. In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with James and Patrick about the fight over Democrats chairing committees in the Texas House and other highlights of the first week of the legislative session.
EPA moves away from Permian Basin air pollution crackdown

EPA moves away from Permian Basin air pollution crackdown

Federal authorities have stepped back from a proposal to address high levels of air pollution from the oil fields of West Texas and New Mexico. Last summer,...
More than 70 Texas prisoners are 3 days into a hunger strike protesting harsh solitary confinement practices

More than 70 Texas prisoners are 3 days into a hunger strike protesting harsh solitary confinement practices

It's been more than three days since Texas prisoners across the state began a hunger strike to protest indefinite solitary confinement, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed at least 72 people are still starving themselves.
