TribCast: The Texas Legislature is off and running
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with James and Patrick about the fight over Democrats chairing committees in the Texas House and other highlights of the first week of the legislative session.
A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A bipartisan group of state lawmakers plans to spend part of its time in Austin this year highlighting the state’s increasingly fragile water infrastructure. Texas Water...
The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Tribune’s reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an...
COVID-19 upended Texas schools’ finances. Now they’re calling for a new funding system.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. During a triumphant 2019 ceremony at Parmer Lane Elementary in Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott sat on a small stage in front of a large Texas flag as he signed a massive overhaul of the state’s public school finance system.
EPA moves away from Permian Basin air pollution crackdown
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Federal authorities have stepped back from a proposal to address high levels of air pollution from the oil fields of West Texas and New Mexico. Last summer,...
More than 70 Texas prisoners are 3 days into a hunger strike protesting harsh solitary confinement practices
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It’s been more than three days since Texas prisoners across the state began a hunger strike to protest indefinite solitary confinement, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed at least 72 people are still starving themselves.
Texas Eats: Giant Chicken Parmesan, Hand-Pulled Noodles & Cajun Recipes
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to one of the newest restaurants at The Pearl in San Antonio, Arrosta. Arrosta serves up rustic Italian...
First Texas Meow Wolf interactive art installation will open this summer
SAN ANTONIO – Super popular immersive art experience Meow Wolf is coming to Texas and the first location is set to open this summer. The location will open in Grapevine Mills Mall just north of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. A Houston location is expected to open in 2024...
