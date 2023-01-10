Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Leah Remini Reacts to Tom Cruise, Scientology Getting Called Out at Golden Globes
Leah Remini is applauding a joke dropped by Golden Globes host Jerrod Charmichael Tuesday night. Remini posted a clip of the joke, which brought up Tom Cruise and the controversial disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, to her Instagram last night noting “where is Shelly Miscavige?”. Longtime actress and former Scientologist...
Kevin Feige asked Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan to join the MCU
Ke Huy Quan showed his action prowess in Everything Everywhere All At Once – but he’s also set to star in the MCU, after being personally asked by Kevin Feige. Everything Everywhere All At Once, despite being an indie film, has managed to become a cultural juggernaut. Rave reviews have praised the movie for its creative and technically beautiful filmmaking, along with its themes surrounding immigration and Asian diaspora.
Barry Season 4: 2023 release, cast, plot and more
Here’s everything we know about Barry Season 4, the fourth and possibly final chapter of the HBO show, from any release date details to cast, plot, and more. 2022 was an extraordinary year for television. Stranger Things Season 4, The Bear, Severance, House of the Dragon, The Sandman, The Boys Season 3, Rings of Power: all superb in their own ways.
Does the dog die in Dog Gone on Netflix?
With Dog Gone now streaming on Netflix, we’re asking the most important question about the family film – does the dog die?. Films about dogs can end in one of two ways – the dog dying, or the dog surviving. From classics like Lassie and Benji to comedies like K-9 and Turner and Hooch to more recent dramas like Marley & Me and Dog, audiences want to know if the canine in question makes it to the end of the movie.
The Passion of the Christ 2 is filming this year – yes, really
Somehow, Jesus returned – The Passion of the Christ 2, the sequel to Mel Gibson’s brutal religious epic, is set to begin filming this year. In 2004, Mel Gibson directed The Passion of the Christ, a movie chronicling the final 12 hours of Jesus’ life, including the betrayal of Judas, the scourging at the pillar, and the crucifixion.
Joe Rogan reveals Spotify deal was almost pulled during his biggest controversy
Joe Rogan says it was “touch and go” whether Spotify were going to cancel his deal when the platform came under pressure to do so from artists and sponsors. When Joe Rogan first announced that he was taking his podcast to Spotify, plenty of fans were wary about the move – with concerns including the lack of a video player, no more YouTube clips, and whether or not Spotify would have creative control.
Marvel Snap creator reveals if Thanos & Galactus will remain in Series 5
The creator of Marvel Snap revealed whether Galactus and Thanos will remain in Series 5 in the future. One of the biggest complaints from Marvel Snap players relates to how how difficult it can be to get the newest and most powerful cards. In Marvel Snap, cards are unlocked through...
Who is Keith Lee on TikTok? MMA fighter goes viral as food critic
Las Vegas native Keith Lee has taken over TikTok over the last few months with his food review videos, but who is he? Here’s everything we know about the viral food critic. Although there are over a billion monthly users on TikTok, every so often you’ll find a creator that has taken over everyone’s For You Page with viral videos.
Winter Love Island villa first look: Where is Love Island filmed?
Winter Love Island UK 2023’s new villa has been unveiled with fans being given a first look of the luxurious complex. Here, we’ll run through some snaps of the new set and if you’re wondering about where Love Island UK’s winter season is filmed, you’re in the right place.
