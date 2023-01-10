ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Winter Storm Response and Recovery

January 15, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced that the White House has approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state’s emergency response to ongoing storm impacts including flooding, mudslides and landslides in communities across the state. “California...
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces California Invests $52 Million in Opioid Prevention and Treatment

California Continues Statewide Efforts to Combat the Opioid Crisis, Keep California Communities Safe, and Provide Recovery Resources. Yesterday, Governor Newsom Proposed New Investments to Reduce Overdoses, Support Recovery Efforts, Education, and More. January 12, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – The Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) on Wednesday awarded $52 million...
Zayante without power for 2 weeks after California storms

ZAYANTE, Calif. (KERO) — People from Zayante in the Santa Cruz area have been without internet, phone service, and power for two weeks. Xfinity is trying to restore service. In some areas, the weather, fallen power lines, and large trees have caused issues for residents. A private portion of Lompico Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains has washed out, stranding a community of 14 homes and leaving residents struggling to get supplies for the upcoming storm.
Californians hit with outrageously high natural gas bills

Many Californians are experiencing sticker shock with their latest natural gas bill. As utilities warned, natural gas prices have skyrocketed in January due to market forces, colder than average temperatures across the nation and weather issues in California, they say. “If your residential peak winter bill was around $65 last...
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
IRS Announces California Storm Victims Qualify for Tax Relief; April 18 Deadline, Other Dates Extended to May 15 – Includes Merced and Mariposa Counties

January 10, 2023 - WASHINGTON — California storm victims now have until May 15, 2023, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. The IRS is offering relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency...
