ZAYANTE, Calif. (KERO) — People from Zayante in the Santa Cruz area have been without internet, phone service, and power for two weeks. Xfinity is trying to restore service. In some areas, the weather, fallen power lines, and large trees have caused issues for residents. A private portion of Lompico Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains has washed out, stranding a community of 14 homes and leaving residents struggling to get supplies for the upcoming storm.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO