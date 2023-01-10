Read full article on original website
Related
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Winter Storm Response and Recovery
January 15, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday announced that the White House has approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state’s emergency response to ongoing storm impacts including flooding, mudslides and landslides in communities across the state. “California...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
goldrushcam.com
California Farm Bureau Says Rule Banning Older Trucks is a Challenge for Agriculture
Trucks pass farm fields in the Salinas Valley. A new California Air Resources Board rule, which went into effect on Jan. 1, prohibits large trucks and buses made before 2010 from operating in the state. January 15, 2023 - By Caleb Hampton - As of Jan. 1, under a newly...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces California Invests $52 Million in Opioid Prevention and Treatment
California Continues Statewide Efforts to Combat the Opioid Crisis, Keep California Communities Safe, and Provide Recovery Resources. Yesterday, Governor Newsom Proposed New Investments to Reduce Overdoses, Support Recovery Efforts, Education, and More. January 12, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – The Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) on Wednesday awarded $52 million...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Urges Californians: “Be Hyper-Vigilant” During This Third Week of Winter Storms
Federal emergency declaration gets California more funding, equipment, and personnel. January 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – As California enters the third week of severe winter storms, Governor Gavin Newsom is urging people to keep their guard up as strong winds and heavy rains. continue to threaten communities across the...
Bakersfield Channel
Zayante without power for 2 weeks after California storms
ZAYANTE, Calif. (KERO) — People from Zayante in the Santa Cruz area have been without internet, phone service, and power for two weeks. Xfinity is trying to restore service. In some areas, the weather, fallen power lines, and large trees have caused issues for residents. A private portion of Lompico Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains has washed out, stranding a community of 14 homes and leaving residents struggling to get supplies for the upcoming storm.
Sierra Sun
Above the rim: Ongoing winter storms lead to rapid rise for Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California has been getting hit with consistent winter storms for the past several weeks. With plenty more precipitation on the way, Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts aren’t the only spot in the basin reaping the benefits of the rapid snowfall. Only 30 days ago,...
KTLA.com
Californians hit with outrageously high natural gas bills
Many Californians are experiencing sticker shock with their latest natural gas bill. As utilities warned, natural gas prices have skyrocketed in January due to market forces, colder than average temperatures across the nation and weather issues in California, they say. “If your residential peak winter bill was around $65 last...
davisvanguard.org
After Gov Budget Announcement, Prison Closure Advocates Urge ‘Concrete Roadmap’ to Shuttering ‘At Least 7 More State Prisons’
SACRAMENTO, CA – Prison closure advocates Tuesday called for a “concrete roadmap” to the closing of more California prisons following the release of the state’s budget submitted by Gov. Gavin Newsome “failed” to provide the plan. “More prison closures must happen in California,” said...
GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
Entire California town ordered evacuated; boy, 5, vanishes in floodwaters
California saw no relief from drenching rains early Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms continued to swamp roads and batter coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week.
You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking
California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code.
Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sinkholes swallowed cars and floodwaters swamped towns and swept away a small boy as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon Tuesday. Millions of residents faced flood warnings, nearly 50,000 people were...
CalFresh recipients can apply to get food replaced lost during power outage
(KTXL) — People who have CalFresh benefits can get some of their food replaced if they lost food due to the power outages in the region. A form will need to be completed, signed and turned in, which includes contact information, a short description of how the food was lost and the date and time […]
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
goldrushcam.com
IRS Announces California Storm Victims Qualify for Tax Relief; April 18 Deadline, Other Dates Extended to May 15 – Includes Merced and Mariposa Counties
January 10, 2023 - WASHINGTON — California storm victims now have until May 15, 2023, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. The IRS is offering relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency...
Two California Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
California Extends Inflation Relief Payments Issuing 460K More Checks
#California will issue more inflation relief payments this week! 💰
Comments / 2