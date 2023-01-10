41-year-old Taylorsville woman dies in crash, troopers say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 41-year-old Taylorsville woman died in a wreck Tuesday morning, troopers in Alexander County confirmed.

Mary Kay Keller was driving a 2017 Ford Focus south at about 6:05 a.m. on N.C. Highway 127 when it lost control, crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Mack dump truck.

She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

The highway was closed for four hours.

