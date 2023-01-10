ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

AP source: Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs agree to 2-year deal

Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Saturday night because the agreement is pending a successful physical.
CHICAGO, IL
Soto, Alonso, Guerrero get big deals, 33 head to arbitration

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached big-money agreements on one-year contracts as 170 players avoided salary arbitration with deals Friday and 33 exchanged proposed figures with their teams. All-Star pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves were headed toward a hearing for...
NEW YORK STATE
Cards president: Holliday's surprise departure 'not ideal'

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The resignation of Matt Holliday as the St. Louis Cardinals bench coach caught team President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak by surprise, but he’s happy with the hiring of Joe McEwing. Mozeliak addressed the media Saturday morning at Busch Stadium during the Cardinals Winter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills' facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, 12 days after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
BUFFALO, NY
AP source: Packers LB Quay Walker fined $13,261 for shove

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was fined $13,261 by the NFL for the shove that led to his ejection from a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday, a person familiar with the situation said. The person also said Saturday that Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas was fined $11,139...
GREEN BAY, WI

