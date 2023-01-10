Read full article on original website
Altcoin Indexes Make Sharp Recovery Against Bitcoin As Alts Enjoy Strong 2023 Start
Data shows the altcoin indexes have made a sharp recovery against Bitcoin recently as they have kicked 2023 off to a great start. Large Cap And Small Cap Altcoins Saw Flat Returns In The Past Month. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, several alts have seen large...
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction: Why Investors Prefer Snowfall Protocol
The emergence of innovative projects has been the saviour of the day in this bearish market conditions. Snowfall protocol (SNW), a new protocol boasting as the first platform for cross-chain cryptographic asset transfer, has taken the crypto space by storm. In less than a few weeks, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has gained the spotlight with its groundbreaking features, ousting the likes of Polygon (MATIC).
Bitcoin Holders Who Bought In Last 5 Months Are Now In Profit On Average
On-chain data shows that the average Bitcoin short-term holder is back in profit as BTC continues the sharp upwards momentum. Bitcoin Is Now Above Short-Term Holder Realized Price. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the BTC price is now above the average cost basis of the short-term...
Binance Is Bleeding Assets, $12 Billion Gone In Less Than 60 Days, Cardano is Down 90%, Snowfall Protocol is set to be the presale of the year
Cryptocurrency and blockchain firms have had a rough 2022. Exchanges are imploding, protocols are going bankrupt, and trillions of dollars in crypto asset valuation are vaporizing off the market. The year’s highlight was FTX’s unprecedented collapse that took the whole crypto market by storm. Following the event, many...
Bullish Or Bearish For Bitcoin? CPI Comes In At 6.5%
BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new players & 15 BTC + 35.000 Free Spins every month, only at mBitcasino. Play Now!. For the Bitcoin price, the course for the rest of January may have been set...
Will Bitcoin Price Keep Pumping To $20,000? Watch This Now
The Bitcoin price hit a three-month high at $19,104 yesterday. After the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December 2022 was announced at 6.5% as expected, the market initially reacted cautiously and showed a pullback to below $17,900. However, the bulls took over after that and posted the biggest daily candle in over 6 months.
Samsung Unveils Bitcoin Futures ETF Amid Escalating Crypto Interest
Samsung Asset Management received approval to list its bitcoin futures ETF (exchange-traded fund) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the listing will happen on January 13. The Samsung Bitcoin Futures Active exchange-traded fund will invest in Bitcoin futures products that are traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Its returns are expected to be about the same as spot Bitcoin.
Crypto Healing: Why Mounting Jitters Of A Recession May Hamper Crypto Market’s Recovery
The crypto market has been on a roll recently as it rallied with Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the charge. As a result of this, total market capitalization rose by 14% since the start of the year. With stocks being highly correlated with digital currencies, a worsening macroeconomic situation would be...
Bitcoin (BTC) Nearing $17,000; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Rallies 805%
With the sudden surge to about 17,000$, analysts predict that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach new highs in the upcoming months. The price movement has also reassured investors that Bitcoin (BTC) is still a good investment. But since investors are always trying to catch the next big thing, there also might be a better cryptocurrency to get in now. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has set out to revolutionize crowdfunding and venture capital. ORBN is currently in phase 3 of the presale after having rallied over 805% since the presale started.
Venom Foundation and Iceberg Capital Unite to Create $1 Billion Web3 Fund
With crypto adoption soaring throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), two of the region’s heavy hitters have joined forces to launch a $1 billion venture fund to support groundbreaking web3 dApps and protocols. The Venom Foundation, which manages the world’s first regulated blockchain network, has teamed up...
XRP (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) Are Losing Value While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Set For 1000x Gains!
Are you an XRP (XRP) or Cardano (ADA) investor looking to diversify your cryptocurrency portfolio? If so, you may want to consider looking into Snowfall Protocol (SNW), a new and upcoming blockchain project that is set to disrupt the industry with its revolutionary technology. Snowfall Protocol is a decentralized network...
Binance Says There Were Flaws In Maintaining BUSD Peg
Binance’s BUSD stablecoin is currently one of the largest in the crypto sector, but there have been concerns about the stability of the asset, especially with the collapse of the Terra UST stablecoin. Most concerns were raised around the collateral used to back the coin and Binance itself has admitted to some flaws in the way that the peg was maintained.
Real Estate Investments for as little as $100 and Passive Income: Learn How Metropoly is Disrupting the Industry
Despite the massive potential of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, the market is largely confined to flimsy money-making schemes, sub-par games, and pretentious artwork. It is crowded with trash tokens, which have nothing supporting their value, except for the hype. 2022 opened our eyes to the perils of the trend. As...
XT.COM Lists SLEEPEE in its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of SLEEPEE on its platform in the main zone, and the SLEEPEE/USDT trading pair has been open for trading since 2023-01-07 07:00 (UTC). About SLEEPEE. SLEEPEE is an ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain...
Keep Calm, Fly High with HyperWallet Token (HWT) on PancakeSwap
Following an acute rise of 30% in liquidity mining, HyperWallet Token (HWT) has finally broken the resistance stronghold. It soared to a new height of $0.047, which is 470% of robust appreciation from its official listing on PancakeSwap in less than 2 months. Started from $0.01, it is truly defying the laws of gravity in the awfully cold and brazen “crypto winter” now.
Aptos (APT) and Holo (HOT) Is Gaining Momentum But Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Unmatched With Its Impressive Value Increase!
When it comes to bringing value to the cryptocurrency space, Aptos (APT) and Holo (HOT) are two projects that are really making a splash. Both projects have shown solid growth in the past few months, with Aptos (APT) developing its platform and Holo (HOT) growing in popularity. However, Snowfall Protocol...
Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) Are Both Great Blockchains But Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is The True 1000x Potential
When it comes to investing in crypto, every savvy investor knows that the true 1000x potential lies in finding and investing in blockchain projects that are far less established than Bitcoin or Ethereum. While these two cryptocurrencies have performed incredibly well over the years, there is still much to be...
NFT and Play-to-earn Projects to Follow in 2023
NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, have been gaining popularity as a novel medium for transacting in digital works of art, collectibles, and other forms of digitally-unique property in recent years. The same can be said for Play-to-earn, which has recently gained significant media coverage. While NFTs and Play-to-earn have seen increased interest, mainstream adoption has yet to occur.
BREAKING: Binance Announces Support For Terra Classic (LUNC) Upgrade
Crypto exchange Binance has announced that it will be supporting the network upgrade of Terra Classic (LUNC). The exchange has also provided information on what LUNC users should expect during and after the period of the upgrade. Binance Will Implement New Terra Classic (LUNC) Upgrade. In the announcement that was...
SBF Launches Substack, How Much Is He Charging Per Year?
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) reappeared on Substack on Thursday and repeated that he did not “steal funds” in what seemed to be an outline of his legal case. SBF, currently unemployed and under house arrest, has done what seemed like the next natural step: he created a Substack newsletter and charged people $80 a year to subscribe.
