With the sudden surge to about 17,000$, analysts predict that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach new highs in the upcoming months. The price movement has also reassured investors that Bitcoin (BTC) is still a good investment. But since investors are always trying to catch the next big thing, there also might be a better cryptocurrency to get in now. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has set out to revolutionize crowdfunding and venture capital. ORBN is currently in phase 3 of the presale after having rallied over 805% since the presale started.

2 DAYS AGO