bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
bodyslam.net
Sting’s Daughter-In-Law Currently Training To Be A Pro Wrestler
Sting is an Icon. Now, the legacy can live on past him. Steve ‘Sting’ Borden is a legend in pro-wrestling and despite his tenured career, he’s still very much so active in All Elite Wrestling. Recently, he did an interview with DMagazine where he revealed that when his current contract is up, he’s most likely done in the ring. But, he will have someone to continue on with the Borden last name, as he revealed that his Daughter-In-Law, Katelyn, is currently training to be a professional wrestler at the Rhodes Academy under Dustin Rhodes. Not only that, but she is currently on the AEW social media team.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery
WWE saw a lot of changes over the past week or so, mainly Stephanie McMahon stepping down as the company’s co-CEO after Vince McMahon’s return. Nick Khan is running WWE’s day-to-day operations as the company’s only CEO now, but it turns out that Stephanie McMahon might have also had a surgery scheduled anyway that would have taken her out of commission.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Landed In Trouble With WWE For Missing Flights
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems Dominik Mysterio landed in trouble with WWE for missing flights.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Famed Actor to Join NASCAR as Full-time Driver
Famed actor Frankie Muniz has announced that he will be joining NASCAR's ARCA series, marking a significant departure from his time in show business and an unusual career transition.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H's Thoughts On WWE Sale Reportedly Revealed
Vince McMahon has set the wrestling world on its ear once again. McMahon returned to WWEs board last week — in a letter to board members, McMahon shared his opinion that the company was in need of his return going into negotiations for a new media rights deal and the possibility of a sale. Earlier this week, despite having previously expressed their unanimous disapproval of McMahon's return to the company, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as executive chairman. The previous executive chairman and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from her position in WWE, despite previous assurances from the company that nothing about management would change. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie's husband, was one of those board members who voted to reinstate McMahon, but a new report from Axios claims that both Levesque and Stephanie opposed the idea of WWE being sold.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon Was Visibly Frustrated Over Vince McMahon Dismantling Her Team
Vince McMahon’s name has been in the headlines recently. It all started once again when he attempted to strong-arm his way back into power via a press release. Within just 24 hours, it was confirmed that Vince was back in WWE. Since his return, there has been a lot...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Makes IMPACT Wrestling Debut
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has made their debut for IMPACT Wrestling, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be competing anytime soon. IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view took place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on the 13th of January and was a noteworthy show for several reasons. Josh Alexander retained his IMPACT World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray while Mickie James survived putting her career on the line to defeat Jordynne Grace and become a five-time Knockouts Champion.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champions Reportedly Done As A Tag Team
2022 was a good year for tag team wrestling and there’s no denying that RK-Bro was one of the most talked about tag teams in the business. Back in May, RK-Bro dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a title unification match on SmackDown, and that was the last time Orton and Riddle teamed together.
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson Gushes Over Young AEW Star: 'This Guy's Special'
Bryan Danielson previously stated that one of his goals in coming to AEW was to push himself, and in doing so, he has wrestled many young talents within the company. On this week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Danielson faced off against Konosuke Takeshita in a back-and-forth, highly physical match. Danielson ultimately came out the victor, however, following the encounter, Danielson raised up Takeshita's hand, signaling he has respect for the 27-year-old.
ringsidenews.com
Big Name No Longer Advertised For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE is gearing up for a big celebration on January 23rd as RAW will celebrate 30 years on the air. Now we have to report that one big name is no longer advertised for the show. WWE Hall of Famers Sean ‘X-Pac’ and the Big Red Monster Kane are scheduled...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Begs Bianca Belair To Help Her With WWE Royal Rumble Gear
Liv Morgan enjoyed an incredible WWE run in 2022 as her status shifted to the main event scene following her SmackDown Women’s Title win. Morgan won the Women’s Money in The Bank match in July and successfully cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the same night, cementing herself as the third woman and fifth wrestler to successfully cash-in the Money in the Bank contract the same night after winning it. Now that the Royal Rumble is in sight, she needs to make plans.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Mace Is ‘Missing’
Mace is currently playing the role of ma.çé on WWE SmackDown. The Superstar went through a total repackaging as he is a member of Maximum Male Models alongside Mansoor, now known as, mån.sôör. It was recently announced that Mace is missing, and fans have to wonder where he went.
Kurt Angle On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: 'She Was A Great Employer, Reminded Me Of Vince'
Kurt Angle comments on Stephanie McMahon resigning from WWE and gives his thoughts on other rumors concerning a potential WWE sale. Kurt Angle worked with Stephanie McMahon for many years, even briefly being involved in a love triangle storyline with Stephanie and Triple H in 2000. However, Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from WWE, and on the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle said he was surprised to see her leave; it was a move he never thought he would see.
ringsidenews.com
Nick Jackson Is Working Through An Injury
The Elite is one of the most exhilarating factions in the AEW Landscape. The trio of Kenny Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson are looking dominant for quite a few weeks. However, reports suggest that Young Bucks member Nick Jackson might be working injured through the past few weeks. Kenny Omega...
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Really Unfollowed On-Screen Rival Over Real Life Beef
Becky Lynch is never one to keep her opinions to herself, and that certainly goes for her character in WWE and in real life. She is also a firm believer of certain things and will not stand for particular controversial opinions, especially when they are related to the pandemic. Nia...
ringsidenews.com
Impact Wrestling Television Taping Spoilers From January 14th Event
Impact Wrestling held a television taping event in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday night, and we have the spoilers for you here. This should serve as your massive spoiler alert, so turn back if you don’t like that sort of thing. According to Impact Asylum, Impact Wrestling’s event in Atlanta,...
