Maine State

Mega Millions Billion Dollar Jackpot Winner Sold in Maine

Maine gets its first Mega Millions jackpot winner ever with Friday night's drawing and the single winning ticket with an annuity value of over a billion dollars. The Mega Millions jackpot soared to an estimated annuity value of $1.35 billion ($724.6 million cash). It was the second largest Mega Millions jackpot and the third highest jackpot ever offered by a United State lottery.
Registration is Soon for Maine’s Tri for a Cure and It’s First Come First Serve

Tri for a Cure is Maine’s only all-women triathlon and also the largest triathlon in the state. But this is so much more than a race. It truly is a celebration of hope, determination, and courage as women raise millions of dollars to fight cancer in Maine while supporting each other and amazing themselves. I've done a leg of this triathlon a couple of times in my life. There is nothing more inspiring than this day. For the first time in the history of the Tri, registration will be on a FIRST COME FIRST SERVE basis - so don't delay.
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Watch WMTW Meteorologist Sarah Long Vacationing in Antarctica With Seals and Penguins

It may not feel like it completely, but it is winter here in Maine and a lot of people will take some time off during the winter to enjoy a warmer climate. However, if you are a meteorologist who loves the winter like WMTW's Sarah Long, you're not going to head to sunny and warm Florida or the Caribbean. You're going to the polar desert of Antarctica where the icebergs flow.
Christmas Came Early: Santa’s Village in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar

If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. Despite the fact that the winter season hasn't really been, well, frigid so far, we're still looking forward to when temperatures warm up and the world becomes sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park and Story Land to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England

Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
4 Day Work Weeks Are Catching on – Would They Work in Maine?

Three-day weekends used to be a pipe dream, but not so much anymore. The conversation about a 4-day week is all over the world. In fact, there is a team called 4 Day Week Global. The whole existence is to encourage businesses, employees, researchers, and government to work together and think about the work week differently. They are convinced that working four ten-hour days will improve business productivity, worker health outcomes, stronger families and communities, challenge the gender equality issue, and work towards a more sustainable work environment.
