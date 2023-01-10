Read full article on original website
This Huge Maine Log Home Airbnb With Stunning Sunday River Views is Ultimate Rustic Luxury
A weekend away in the mountains might be just the thing you need to look forward to this winter. Whether or not you dabble in skiing or snowboarding, a change of scenery is always nice during these long winter months, especially when the scenery happens to be beautiful. Skiing is...
Maine Police Departments Should Adopt This Hysterical Training Happening in Missouri
Police officers have to deal with some wild stuff so I can only imagine what their training looks like. You can never fully predict what situations they will find themselves in, so training needs to be comprehensive and when possible, hands-on. A Missouri sheriff’s office in Jefferson County has been...
Mega Millions Billion Dollar Jackpot Winner Sold in Maine
Maine gets its first Mega Millions jackpot winner ever with Friday night's drawing and the single winning ticket with an annuity value of over a billion dollars. The Mega Millions jackpot soared to an estimated annuity value of $1.35 billion ($724.6 million cash). It was the second largest Mega Millions jackpot and the third highest jackpot ever offered by a United State lottery.
Registration is Soon for Maine’s Tri for a Cure and It’s First Come First Serve
Tri for a Cure is Maine’s only all-women triathlon and also the largest triathlon in the state. But this is so much more than a race. It truly is a celebration of hope, determination, and courage as women raise millions of dollars to fight cancer in Maine while supporting each other and amazing themselves. I've done a leg of this triathlon a couple of times in my life. There is nothing more inspiring than this day. For the first time in the history of the Tri, registration will be on a FIRST COME FIRST SERVE basis - so don't delay.
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Watch WMTW Meteorologist Sarah Long Vacationing in Antarctica With Seals and Penguins
It may not feel like it completely, but it is winter here in Maine and a lot of people will take some time off during the winter to enjoy a warmer climate. However, if you are a meteorologist who loves the winter like WMTW's Sarah Long, you're not going to head to sunny and warm Florida or the Caribbean. You're going to the polar desert of Antarctica where the icebergs flow.
Here’s When New Hampshire, Maine Aroma Joe’s is Giving Out Free Coffee in January
Yes, Aroma Joe's did, and any coffee lover is all for it, especially if dropping bucks on coffee is in your DNA. I'm not a coffee person, except for iced with mocha and whole milk or fluffy, blended deliciousness, but guess what? I can still jump on this "free coffee" thing from Aroma Joe's, because they're including hot and iced coffee.
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
News Center MAINE’s Keith Carson Just Trolled Mainers Once Again
There may not be a meteorologist in Maine who deals with more trolls than News Center MAINE's Keith Carson. (Well, outside of the incident former Maine meteorologist Matt Hoenig dealt with last week at the grocery store, but that seems more like a random isolated incident.) But I digress... Keith...
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
There’s a Connection Between Maine Author Stephen King and the Green Comet Flying By Earth
There's a comet that is headed toward Earth for the first time in 50,000 years that will be visible in the night sky. It will have a green tint to it as it passes by Earth harmlessly. If this scenario sounds familiar to you, you're probably a fan of Stephen King, sci-fi horror movies, or both.
Here’s 50 Restaurants That Mainers Want to Try in 2023
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, social media post...you get the point. It's fun, adventurous, and always satisfies the pallet. While...
Top 15 Restaurants People From New Hampshire Want to Try in 2023
Okay, this post will solidify it. In 2023, I will be expanding my restaurant selections in New Hampshire. If you're anything like me, you know there are TONS of great food options in New Hampshire, but you only go to a small percentage of them. Like, 10%? That's bad. And...
Christmas Came Early: Santa’s Village in New Hampshire Posts 2023 Season Calendar
If you're anything like this writer, you're already looking forward to summertime. Despite the fact that the winter season hasn't really been, well, frigid so far, we're still looking forward to when temperatures warm up and the world becomes sunny and colorful again. A popular destination for both locals and tourists during the summer months is amusement parks, and from New Hampshire's Canobie Lake Park and Story Land to Maine's Funtown Splashtown and even Massachusetts' Six Flags New England, there's no shortage of places to enjoy rides, games, and other fun activities with friends and family.
25 Things That Will Annoy Anyone From New Hampshire
People from the 603 are proud. I mean, "live free or die," is a serious motto that many passionately live by. I left Massachusetts for college and decided to stay in New Hampshire ever since. Never went back. I have come to terms with many things that, well, piss people...
12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England
Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
WATCH: Maine Snowplows Performing ‘Ballet’ to ‘The Nutcracker’ Is Pure Winter Magic
On today’s episode of “Things You’ve Never Seen Before”, Maine snowplows conducted a beautiful version of "The Nutcracker" ballet, kind of by accident. Well, I don’t know your life, maybe you’ve seen snowplows doing ballet but I highly doubt it. While listening to “The...
Selfless Advocate for Pets in Maine Needs Expensive Heart Surgery
This surgery is only available in Kansas. Nadine Molly who owns No Bowl Empty 2 Pet Food Pantry needs our help. No Bowl Empty is a project of the Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance and the sister program of No Bowl Empty. Nadine feeds over 2000 Maine pets a month. Now she needs us.
4 Day Work Weeks Are Catching on – Would They Work in Maine?
Three-day weekends used to be a pipe dream, but not so much anymore. The conversation about a 4-day week is all over the world. In fact, there is a team called 4 Day Week Global. The whole existence is to encourage businesses, employees, researchers, and government to work together and think about the work week differently. They are convinced that working four ten-hour days will improve business productivity, worker health outcomes, stronger families and communities, challenge the gender equality issue, and work towards a more sustainable work environment.
