Tulsa, OK

KTUL

First class graduates from Tulsa Fire Department bike school

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department recently graduated its first class from Bike School. The River Parks Authority says individuals may occasionally see bright red and yellow "Tulsa Fire Rescue" jerseys on bike patrol around Turkey Mountain. They said this is to help with emergency responses when...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Kaw Dam to close for gate maintenance work

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the Kaw Dam will be closed starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 for gate maintenance work. The road on top of the dam will be closed during this time, however, fishing on either side will still be accessible.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa city councilor wants change in cannabis policy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa city councilor wants the city to treat cannabis like a normal prescription medication. Right now, depending on your job, you could be fired if you test positive for it. Since 2019, two firefighters have been fired for testing positive for medical cannabis. Councilor...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Police Department sees major auto theft reduction in 2022

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they saw a major reduction in auto thefts in 2022. Last year, TPD's Auto Thefts Unit saw a 30% reduction in auto thefts and a 20% reduction in auto theft-related crimes. In 2021 Tulsa police saw 3,923 auto thefts with...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

M.L.K. WEEKEND FORECAST: Warming up with some winds

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friday Tulsa saw its lowest high of the month at 38 degrees. But over the weekend we will see an increase in temperatures for an "above-normal" high. Mornings will be cold with below-freezing temperatures but will warm up to mid-50s by the afternoon. Sunday, some...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans walk, pray together to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsans walked and sang in peace through downtown Sunday. The crowd made the six-block journey from 7th and Cincinnati to Boston Avenue Methodist Church. Organizers say the time it takes to walk gives everyone time to reflect on the principles that Dr. Martin Luther King,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman, 48, dies in custody at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman died in the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail early Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said the 48-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night on outstanding warrants for trespassing, improper pedestrian crossing, public intoxication, and intoxicated and disturbing the peace. The woman was...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man dies in single-vehicle Osage County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one man has died following a crash in Osage County. On Jan. 14, just before 2 p.m., OHP says 49-year-old George B. Schulz of Tulsa was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on Highway 20 near County Road 5455 two miles west of Hominy.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Muskogee man dies in Creek County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Muskogee man has died after getting into an accident with a tractor-trailer on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 61-year-old John Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The other driver was uninjured. Troopers are still investigating...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Fire officials suspect accelerant used to burn Helmerich Park playground

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The playground at Helmerich Park is no more after someone burned the structure to the ground. The Tulsa Fire Department says the fire was started at 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, and made quick work of the two-year-old plastic ship playground set, leaving almost nothing left.
TULSA, OK

