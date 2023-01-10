Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
Woolaroc Museum offers Rogers State University students, employees free admission
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve is now welcoming Rogers State University students and employees free of charge. The initiative is courtesy of a partnership between the university and the historic museum. Recently, RSU assistant professor and faculty advisor Dr. David Bath went with several...
KTUL
First class graduates from Tulsa Fire Department bike school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department recently graduated its first class from Bike School. The River Parks Authority says individuals may occasionally see bright red and yellow "Tulsa Fire Rescue" jerseys on bike patrol around Turkey Mountain. They said this is to help with emergency responses when...
KTUL
28th Annual Ice Bowl disc golf tournament raises funds for Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Saturday, the Tulsa Disc Sports Association hosted its 28th Annual Ice Bowl at Chandler Park with the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma as the beneficiary. Since 2011, this friendly competition has ranked top 10 among cities in the world that participate. The Ice Bowl's...
KTUL
Kaw Dam to close for gate maintenance work
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the Kaw Dam will be closed starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 for gate maintenance work. The road on top of the dam will be closed during this time, however, fishing on either side will still be accessible.
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
KTUL
Tulsa city councilor wants change in cannabis policy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa city councilor wants the city to treat cannabis like a normal prescription medication. Right now, depending on your job, you could be fired if you test positive for it. Since 2019, two firefighters have been fired for testing positive for medical cannabis. Councilor...
KTUL
Girl, 6, in critical condition after north Tulsa drive-by shooting, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police responded to a north Tulsa neighborhood near North Yale Avenue and East Apache Street for a shooting Sunday just before 11 a.m. TPD says a 6-year-old was hit during the drive-by shooting and is now at the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information...
KTUL
Tulsa Police Department sees major auto theft reduction in 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they saw a major reduction in auto thefts in 2022. Last year, TPD's Auto Thefts Unit saw a 30% reduction in auto thefts and a 20% reduction in auto theft-related crimes. In 2021 Tulsa police saw 3,923 auto thefts with...
KTUL
Sapulpa second grader donates 22 inches of hair to Children with Hair Loss
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second grader at Holmes Park Elementary in Sapulpa made the big chop this week. John Haney cut off 22 inches of hair to donate to the Children with Hair Loss charity - a tradition the school says PE teacher Belinda Spears and her students participate in.
KTUL
Ascension St. John to offer free 'Stop the Bleed' classes open to public
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ascension Saint John Jan Philips nursing associates will provide a "Stop the Bleed" interactive course. The class will be offered on Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m., March 23 at 5:30 p.m., and May 25 at 5:30 p.m. Every class will be held at Ascension St....
KTUL
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
KTUL
Broken Arrow police officer's caring response helps motivate teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow police officer's kind response has inspired a teenage girl to pursue a career in criminal justice. Isabel Zunun was out with some friends past curfew in a residential area breaking plates as part of a TikTok challenge. That's when Isabel met BAPD...
KTUL
M.L.K. WEEKEND FORECAST: Warming up with some winds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friday Tulsa saw its lowest high of the month at 38 degrees. But over the weekend we will see an increase in temperatures for an "above-normal" high. Mornings will be cold with below-freezing temperatures but will warm up to mid-50s by the afternoon. Sunday, some...
KTUL
Tulsans walk, pray together to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsans walked and sang in peace through downtown Sunday. The crowd made the six-block journey from 7th and Cincinnati to Boston Avenue Methodist Church. Organizers say the time it takes to walk gives everyone time to reflect on the principles that Dr. Martin Luther King,...
KTUL
Woman, 48, dies in custody at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman died in the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail early Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said the 48-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night on outstanding warrants for trespassing, improper pedestrian crossing, public intoxication, and intoxicated and disturbing the peace. The woman was...
KTUL
Stillwater police warn community of alleged theft ring targeting dealerships
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department is warning the community of a theft ring that is happening in the area. Police say suspects are targeting businesses by fraudulent purchases of equipment. The suspect will allegedly enter the business and talk with a salesman. They will then provide...
KTUL
Tulsa man dies in single-vehicle Osage County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one man has died following a crash in Osage County. On Jan. 14, just before 2 p.m., OHP says 49-year-old George B. Schulz of Tulsa was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on Highway 20 near County Road 5455 two miles west of Hominy.
KTUL
Citizen K9 steps in to help Tulsa County deputies find wanted woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office got help from a furry friend Thursday night. While responding to a 911 hang-up call, deputies came into contact with a 44-year-old woman named Rosetta Almy. Deputies learned that Almy had warrants for her arrest out of Rogers County. Almy...
KTUL
Muskogee man dies in Creek County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Muskogee man has died after getting into an accident with a tractor-trailer on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 61-year-old John Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The other driver was uninjured. Troopers are still investigating...
KTUL
Fire officials suspect accelerant used to burn Helmerich Park playground
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The playground at Helmerich Park is no more after someone burned the structure to the ground. The Tulsa Fire Department says the fire was started at 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, and made quick work of the two-year-old plastic ship playground set, leaving almost nothing left.
Comments / 0