Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested on fraud charges in another state
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested on fraud charges. Catrice Lockett was arrested in Georgia.
3 Indiana teens facing criminal charges after video of 'brutal attack' shared on social media
Investigators said the victim was lured there by someone he thought was a friend.
3 Northwest Indiana teens charged after ‘brutal attack’ on another teen
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Three teens from Northwest Indiana will face charges after what the Lake County Sheriff is calling a “brutal attack” caught on camera and shared among students on social media. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said detectives believe the attack happened on Jan. 8 in a restroom at the Lake County […]
WIBC.com
A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests
LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
95.3 MNC
Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail
An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 13, 2023
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 13, 2023.If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $300. Mario Dennard is wanted for Domestic Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily...
hometownnewsnow.com
More Details in Latest Intruder Allegations
(La Porte County, IN) - A former longtime public official and firefighter from LaPorte County is charged again with going inside the home of a woman and rummaging through her belongings without permission. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah was arrested Wednesday. He was charged Thursday in LaPorte Circuit Court with...
abc57.com
Traffic stop on Indiana toll Road leads to discovery of drugs and counterfeit bills
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. -- Troopers conducted a traffic stop while travelling eastbound on the Indiana Toll Road on Friday around 11:27 a.m. near mile-marker 112, according to the Indiana State Police. Police pulled over a red Ford SUV for allegedly driving at an unsafe slow speed in the left lane.
95.3 MNC
South Bend man sentenced to 57 months in prison
A South Bend man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Eric Blackmon was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. It was back in September when, according to court documents, Eric...
hometownnewsnow.com
Meth Seized After Bicycle Chase
(La Porte, IN) - A man who fled from police on a bicycle was allegedly found with a large amount of methamphetamine. Larry Phillips, Jr., 51, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, a police officer on January 5 saw Phillips riding a bicycle on Ridge...
Hobart police say they're close to solving murders of Destiny Jackson, Nazirah Muhammad
HOBART, Ind. - Hobart police believe they are close to tracking down those involved in the double homicide of two young women that rocked the community late last year. The fatal shootings happened right before the holiday season. "When we heard about having two deceased females in our city, that's...
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to 15 years for distribution of methamphetamine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Shaquille Delaney, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Between summer of 2021 and...
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to over 4 years for firearm offense
SOUTH BEND, Ind - A South Bend man was sentenced to over four years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Prosecutor's Office. Eric Blackmon, 25, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by two...
WANE-TV
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested three Illinois women on drug charges Friday after what a trooper found when he stopped a car going 25 mph under the speed limit. Just before 11:30 a.m., a state trooper in LaGrange County stopped an SUV that was driving...
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old man was hurt in shooting on Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 9:15 p.m. to the area of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue bon reports of gunfire sounds. While officers were searching the area, they learned that a patient had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
abc57.com
ISP releases OWI arrest numbers, concerns over trooper safety
The Indiana State Police Lowell Post has released 2022 statistics regarding the safety of both community members and troopers. Officials arrested 508 individuals for impaired driving in 2022, 18 less than in 2021. While arrests are down since 2021, troopers say that the number is still a cause for concern.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Police Drug Confrontation
(La Porte, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a drug related encounter by police in a La Porte neighborhood. Aaron Harrington, 23, was allegedly found with a small amount of methamphetamine and two syringes. Officers late in the afternoon on January 3 were called to the area of...
hometownnewsnow.com
K-9 Captures Man in Chase from 7 Eleven
(La Porte, IN) - A man could not outrun a police dog in a chase that began early Thursday morning outside the new 7 Eleven in La Porte. Just before 3 a.m., a La Porte County Police officer walked into the store and recognized Jesse Maupin because of his previous encounters with law enforcement.
WIBC.com
Indiana Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentence for Woman Who Murdered Her Stepdaughter
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Supreme Court has upheld a life sentence for a woman convicted of murdering her stepdaughter. Amanda Carmack’s legal team argued that she killed 10-year-old Skylea Carmack in an act of “sudden heat” and should’ve been convicted of something less than murder. Skylea’s body was found in a trash bag near the family’s house in 2019. Prosecutors say Amanda killed Skylea after a fight over a stolen bracelet and later hid the body.
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for January 13, 2023
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Mario Dennard, Adrian Caston, Katelyn Tromblay, and Dustin Woods. Mario Dennard is wanted domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Adrian Caston is wanted for stalking and three counts of intimidation. Katelyn Tromblay is wanted...
