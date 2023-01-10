ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Comments / 5

Related
WIBC.com

A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests

LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail

An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 13, 2023

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Jan. 13, 2023.If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $300. Mario Dennard is wanted for Domestic Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily...
MICHIANA, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

More Details in Latest Intruder Allegations

(La Porte County, IN) - A former longtime public official and firefighter from LaPorte County is charged again with going inside the home of a woman and rummaging through her belongings without permission. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah was arrested Wednesday. He was charged Thursday in LaPorte Circuit Court with...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man sentenced to 57 months in prison

A South Bend man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Eric Blackmon was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. It was back in September when, according to court documents, Eric...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Meth Seized After Bicycle Chase

(La Porte, IN) - A man who fled from police on a bicycle was allegedly found with a large amount of methamphetamine. Larry Phillips, Jr., 51, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to court documents, a police officer on January 5 saw Phillips riding a bicycle on Ridge...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

South Bend man sentenced to over 4 years for firearm offense

SOUTH BEND, Ind - A South Bend man was sentenced to over four years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Prosecutor's Office. Eric Blackmon, 25, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison followed by two...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

19-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old man was hurt in shooting on Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 9:15 p.m. to the area of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue bon reports of gunfire sounds. While officers were searching the area, they learned that a patient had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim, a 19-year-old man, was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

ISP releases OWI arrest numbers, concerns over trooper safety

The Indiana State Police Lowell Post has released 2022 statistics regarding the safety of both community members and troopers. Officials arrested 508 individuals for impaired driving in 2022, 18 less than in 2021. While arrests are down since 2021, troopers say that the number is still a cause for concern.
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Police Drug Confrontation

(La Porte, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a drug related encounter by police in a La Porte neighborhood. Aaron Harrington, 23, was allegedly found with a small amount of methamphetamine and two syringes. Officers late in the afternoon on January 3 were called to the area of...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

K-9 Captures Man in Chase from 7 Eleven

(La Porte, IN) - A man could not outrun a police dog in a chase that began early Thursday morning outside the new 7 Eleven in La Porte. Just before 3 a.m., a La Porte County Police officer walked into the store and recognized Jesse Maupin because of his previous encounters with law enforcement.
LA PORTE, IN
WIBC.com

Indiana Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentence for Woman Who Murdered Her Stepdaughter

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Supreme Court has upheld a life sentence for a woman convicted of murdering her stepdaughter. Amanda Carmack’s legal team argued that she killed 10-year-old Skylea Carmack in an act of “sudden heat” and should’ve been convicted of something less than murder. Skylea’s body was found in a trash bag near the family’s house in 2019. Prosecutors say Amanda killed Skylea after a fight over a stolen bracelet and later hid the body.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for January 13, 2023

This week’s Fugitive Friday features Mario Dennard, Adrian Caston, Katelyn Tromblay, and Dustin Woods. Mario Dennard is wanted domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Adrian Caston is wanted for stalking and three counts of intimidation. Katelyn Tromblay is wanted...
MICHIANA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy