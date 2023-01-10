Read full article on original website
Physician, Medical Doctor Or Healthcare Providers: That Is The Question!
Some Recon that Labeling Physicians As Providers Coincides With Devaluation Of Their Profession. If True, So Who Is To Blame?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!
POLITICO
The dispute about delivering bad medical news
Doctors are at odds with some patient advocates and HHS over a congressional directive aimed at ensuring patients get their medical test results as soon as they’re ready. The physicians say their patients are getting bad news via patient portals before they can explain them since HHS mandated the immediate disclosure of results, implementing a provision in the 21st Century Cures Act that bars providers from restricting patients’ access to their medical information.
Harvard Medical School
Why Some Surgeons Are Prescribing Opioids to Patients’ Spouses
Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Should you go to the ER or urgent care? The options can be complicated and costly
One evening in February 2017, Sarah Dudley's husband, Joseph, started to feel sick. He had a high fever, his head and body ached, and he seemed disoriented, she said. The Dudleys had a decision to make: go to the hospital emergency room or to an urgent care clinic near their home in Des Moines, Iowa.
Emergency Care Vs. Urgent Care: What's the Difference?
SUNDAY, Jan. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If you’re sick or have been injured, you might not know whether the emergency room or urgent care is the right place to be treated. The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) offers some general advice, so you don’t have to wonder where to go when immediate medical attention is needed.
6 tips for dealing with medical gaslighting, according to doctors
Medical gaslighting, or when clinicians make patients think their symptoms are all in their heads, can lead to misdiagnoses and improper treatments.
Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. hospitalized patients experience harmful events, study finds
Nearly 1 in 4 patients who are admitted to hospitals in the U.S. will experience harm, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The stark findings underscore that, despite decades of effort, U.S. hospitals still have a long way to go to improve patient safety, experts say.
hcplive.com
Study: Patients More Satisfied with Specialists who Trained with Primary Care Physicians
New data show patients who receive referred specialist care from a physician who went to medical school or other certification programs with their primary provider report better survey scores. Maximilian J. Pany, BA. Primary care physician and specialist co-training is associated with significantly improved patient experiences with specialists, according to...
The Coming Collapse of the U.S. Health Care System
The nursing strike in New York is emblematic of the huge stresses the U.S. health care faces coming out of the pandemic
Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies
Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals. After working as a […] The post Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Why You Should go to Your Doctor Instead of the Emergency Room! Unless there is a true “emergency” (Opinion)
According to ScienceDaily, nearly half of the healthcare visits in the US are done in Emergency Rooms. Many reasons can be blamed for this rise. Some people abuse the emergency rooms and that will always be the case for them. They do not respect the reason why the department was put in place. They use the ER as their “go-to” for any and all medical needs. Recurring visits for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), can be treated by the local Public Health Department.
newsnationnow.com
Doctors warn of cold, flu medicine overdoses in children
(NewsNation) — Health officials are urging parents not to give their kids adult-strength pain and cold medicine, after a number of overdoses have been reported in at least one state. Doctors say the concentrations and dosages needed can vary based on the brand of medicine, and size of the...
MedicalXpress
Medical clowns: A significant contribution to medical care
A first study of its kind by Tel Aviv University researchers examined the "secret magic" of medical clowns. According to researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Israel Center for Medical Simulation, "Medical clowns not only help the patients, but they also help the parents, the medical team, and the achievement of therapeutic goals. In fact, through various communication skills, clowns enable patients to overcome crises and move towards healing."
KevinMD.com
Returning the joy of medicine to our primary care physicians
Nearly 50 years have passed since the first published mention of physician burnout. Clinical psychologist Herbert Freudenberger described the “excessive demands on energy, strength or resources” and wrote of how it resulted in “fatigue, frustration, cynicism.” And though initiatives, programs, and solutions to address burnout have grown, the concerns first cited in 1974 have grown as well—now reaching the undeniable crisis.
Emergency room death highlights Canadian healthcare crisis
When Allison Holthoff entered a crowded Nova Scotia hospital at the end of December, the intense pain in her abdomen worsened with each hour she spent waiting for treatment. With the emergency room under renovations, overwhelmed staff triaged a stream of incoming patients in a makeshift treatment area. “‘I feel...
Study Suggests Alerting Doctors Of A Patient's Overdose Could Reduce Opioid Prescribing
In the U.S., opioid overdoses account for many deaths each day. Luckily, experts have identified an easy tactic that may reduce the opioid prescriptions issued.
Top Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr. Gordon Andan, Masters Perfection In Surgical Arts
Every person wants to feel beautiful and confident in their appearance, which boosts self-love, but many people feel uncomfortable with their bodies. While cosmetic surgery can remedy this, many people are afraid to have surgery due to the lack of qualified experts.Gordon Andan is a leading New York-based cosmetic surgeon. He is the founder of New York Surgical Arts, a premier medical practice in New York City. He is a diplomat of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and is board certified by the American Board of Surgery. In addition, Dr. Andan also co-authored articles in peer-reviewed journals, including Surge,...
Should You Ask For An Epidural For Pain Relief After Surgery?
An epidural is an anesthetic that may be given for pain relief during surgery or giving birth. Should you request an epidural if you have pain after surgery?
DVM 360
Chemotherapy as a general practitioner
Rachel Venable, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology), prepares general practitioners to enter the world of chemotherapy, plus the legality behind USP 800. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. There are veterinary clinics out there that do not have an oncologist located...
