Mike White and several members of the Georgia men’s basketball team addressed the media on Friday, Jan. 13. Here are some of the key takeaways from their comments. Oxford, Mississippi is almost a second home for Georgia basketball head coach Mike White, who spent 11 years involved with Ole Miss basketball. White started his basketball career with Ole Miss, as he suited up from 1995 to 1999 before he returned as a coach from 2004 to 2011. However, according to White, this trip is all business.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO