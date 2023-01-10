Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
League announces punishment for Packers' Quay Walker
Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker faced fierce backlash for shoving a Detroit Lions trainer during Sunday night’s game. The league is reportedly still reviewing the incident where Walker shoved Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch. It took place late in the fourth quarter as Lynch attempted to reach an injured D’Andre Swift. Here is a video of the altercation:
NFL playoffs and rooting interest: Misery Index ranks all 14 teams and results may shock | Opinion
We rank the 14 playoffs teams from least based on a combination of the number of seasons since a team’s most recent championship, most recent title-game appearance, last playoff victory and last playoff appearance.
NFL Announces Neutral Site For AFC Championship Game If Necessary
The NFL announced its neutral site location for the AFC Championship Game if necessary.
The NFL’s Top Ticket of Wild-Card Weekend
Fans flood the market for seats as the NFL playoffs kick off with six wild-card matchups.
Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into NFL postseason
Coaching changes paid off in a big way for several NFL teams this season. From impressive turnarounds for Jacksonville and the New York Giants to big boosts for Minnesota and Miami, a record-setting five of the 10 teams that hired new coaches for the 2022 season made the playoffs. Doug...
NFL Insider Reveals Promising Stat For No. 6 Seeds
In the last four years, teams that have the sixth seed have a record of 7-1. This weekend, the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens are the six seeds. The Giants are facing off against the Minnesota Vikings, and the Ravens are up against the Cincinnati Bengals. Let’s take...
NFL Insider Suggests 3 Sites For Potential Bills-Chiefs Game
The NFL may soon pick a location for a possible AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Because Buffalo's canceled Week 17 game could have affected home-field advantage, the league would hold this matchup in a neutral location despite Kansas City possessing the AFC's ...
