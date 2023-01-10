ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WVNews

AP source: Hamlin plans to attend Bills game after collapse

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest during a game at Cincinnati two weeks ago, plans to attend Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s schedule told The Associated Press.
BUFFALO, NY
WVNews

Padres sign top catching prospect Salas for $5.6 million

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres signed 16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas of Caracas, Venezuela, to a $5.6 million bonus on Sunday, the first day of the international signing period. Salas is the consensus top overall prospect in this year’s class. The left-handed hitter is the younger brother...
SAN DIEGO, CA

