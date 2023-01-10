Read full article on original website
WWE Hall of Famer’s wife asks for prayers, says pro wrestling star ‘coded’ in hospital
The wife of “Superstar” Billy Graham took to social media Tuesday night to ask fans to pray for him after she said he “coded” late that evening. “I’m asking all of you for your prayers for my husband,” his wife, Valerie Graham, posted on his Facebook page. “He has been in the hospital since last Friday. During a procedure in his hospital room late this afternoon he coded.”
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Dominik Mysterio's Recent Performance
As Jacobim "Mugatu" Moonberg proved in the ill-fated "Zoolander 2," prison can change a man. That has certainly been the case for Dominik Mysterio, who's short stint in "prison" has led to a complete overhaul for the 25-year-old WWE star. And the changes are starting to draw some very positive notices.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
ComicBook
WWE: Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Surgery
The behind the scenes climate of World Wrestling Entertainment has flipped upside down in less than a week. Following Vince McMahon's return to the WWE Board of Directors, daughter and WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her corporate positions, leading to Nick Khan assuming all CEO responsibilities and Vince once again being elected to chairman of the board. Stephanie's exit represents the second time within the past calendar year that she has departed the WWE, as she took a brief leave of absence in Spring 2022. While Stephanie's next steps from a long-term perspective remain unknown, her immediate future will be focusing on her health.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
thecomeback.com
Famous actor eyes NASCAR driving career
Frankie Muniz, best known to millions as the title character in the popular sitcom “Malcom in the Middle,” has always wanted to be a NASCAR driver. The 37-year-old actor is taking a major step in that direction this year, landing a full-time ride in the ARCA Menards Series with Rette Jones Racing, the team announced Wednesday.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened To Jon Moxley After AEW Dynamite Match
Jon Moxley is one of the top stars in AEW. The Death Rider never fails to give his one hundred percent, whether he’s in the ring or on the microphone, against opponents on AEW television. Jox Moxley squared off against Adam Page on the latest edition of Wednesday Night...
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H's Thoughts On WWE Sale Reportedly Revealed
Vince McMahon has set the wrestling world on its ear once again. McMahon returned to WWEs board last week — in a letter to board members, McMahon shared his opinion that the company was in need of his return going into negotiations for a new media rights deal and the possibility of a sale. Earlier this week, despite having previously expressed their unanimous disapproval of McMahon's return to the company, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as executive chairman. The previous executive chairman and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from her position in WWE, despite previous assurances from the company that nothing about management would change. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie's husband, was one of those board members who voted to reinstate McMahon, but a new report from Axios claims that both Levesque and Stephanie opposed the idea of WWE being sold.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed
Pwinsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties with WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Acknowledges Fan’s Fear That WWE Will Release Him Again
Bray Wyatt is definitely a big attraction for WWE today. His resurgence has the WWE Universe excited in a big way. However, with the recent change in management, a fan’s fears that Wyatt’s days in the company are numbered reached his ears. The Eater of Worlds was one...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
sportszion.com
“This is not gonna end well” Former WWE star Mandy Rose is set to share her story on national TV sending fans into frenzy
Mandy Rose is attempting to draw all attention back to herself by promoting a possible future appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show.” Due to the late announcement, fans were left in the dark regarding Mandy’s wrestling career. Although the rumor about her being on other platforms has been quite a while on the surface of the internet.
wrestlinginc.com
Kane And Another WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set For Raw 30
Two more legends are reportedly scheduled for "WWE Raw 30" in Philadelphia. With the big anniversary show just over a week away, PWInsider is reporting that both Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, and two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Sean Waltman are scheduled to be in attendance for the show. It wasn't long ago fans of WWE saw Waltman on their screens as he was recently a featured player on NXT during the Iron Survivor Challenge panel and was also on "Raw" for the 25th anniversary of Degeneration X.
ringsidenews.com
Batista Doesn’t Care About Controversy Over Him Dating Melina
Batista has worked hard to establish himself as one of the greatest Superstars in WWE’s history, but there were some toxic years. The Animal has seen great success in the company, becoming a multi-time World Champion prior to becoming a huge star in Hollywood. He was also dating Melina early on in his career and it was a highly controversial one. That being said, it seems Batista doesn’t care about the controversy he had to go through while dating Melina.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
