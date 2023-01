The Carlos Correa off-season drama appeared to come to a close this week when he signed with a six-year, $200 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. That came after he failed physicals with both the Giants and Mets over concerns with his leg, costing him much more lucrative deals in excess of $300 million. That he signed with the Twins was a bit of a surprise. Six teams were reported to be interested in him after his deal with the Mets fell through, but it was the small-market Twins that landed him with their offer.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO