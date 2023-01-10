Holyoke seniors provided important lesson on fire prevention

Read full article on original website
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jan. 15
UMass Amherst to provide additional on-campus housing after fall room shortage
This week, we're getting answers from 10th Hampden District State Representative Carlos Gonzalez. Day 4 of Hoophall Classic brings in crowds to Springfield College. Parents, players, and fans from all over the country came to the birthplace of basketball for an action-packed weekend. Springfield Symphony Orchestra honors black composers for...
Springfield church collecting food donations for Open Pantry emergency cupboard
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Foster Memorial Church in Springfield held their monthly outreach Drive-In Collection of Donations Saturday from 1-3 p.m. in the church’s back parking lot on Wilbraham Road. Organizers collected non-perishable food for the emergency food cupboard of the Open Pantry in addition to coats and jackets...
Springfield JCC provides update on renovation plans following November fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Jewish Community Center posted on their Facebook this week, updating the community on their rebuilding efforts following a fire at their building back in November. They wrote that the building damage has been assessed and a path towards recovery and renovation has been drafted.
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Boston Rd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Boston Road Sunday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, they received the call around 3:15 p.m. There was no entrapment, however, minor injuries were reported. The cause of the accident has not been...
Over two dozen firefighters graduate from fire academy
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of new firefighters joined the ranks on Friday after a graduation ceremony was held at the Department of Fire Services’ Springfield campus. The 28 recruits will represent departments around the state including several local departments. “For us, it’s huge. We got three recruits back....
Wilbraham Fire offering free hands-only CPR training
Getting Answers: impact of cannabis sales in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve learned Massachusetts cannabis gross sales reached nearly $4 billion in 2022. One of Springfield’s dispensaries, Insa, is part of that billion-dollar number. Despite one Northampton cannabis dispensary closing its doors last month, business is booming over at Insa in Springfield. “2022 was a...
Holyoke 7th grader awake after 2 cardiac arrests, 4 days in medically-induced coma
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke middle schooler has come out of a medically-induced coma after suffering from two cardiac arrests last weekend. Nevaeh Vieira’s mother told Western Mass News that doctors still do not know why this all happened, but her daughter is expected to make a full recovery.
1 dead following early morning fire on Federal Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following an early morning fire in Springfield. Firefighters were called to 68 Federal Street around 3:30 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they rescued a woman in her 60s, who was suffering serious injuries, from the first floor. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. The Mater Dolorosa school community joined together this week to show support for seventh grader Nevaeh...
Hoophall Classic providing boost to downtown Springfield businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Hoophall Classic continued Saturday at Springfield College and it brought in crowds from all over the country. “He’s excited. They love it. They love the sport. They’re having so much fun with their buddies, nothing better,” said Jessica Talley from Westport, CT.
Day 4 of Hoophall Classic brings in crowds to Springfield College
Wedding industry back in business in time for 2023
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The wedding industry is continuing to grow post-pandemic as future newlyweds look to get hitched in 2023. Western Mass News stopped by the Springfield Bridal Expo to see how couples are planning their wedding. “Couples getting married, when they come down to the expo, are...
Friday morning news update
Police searching for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Brookfield and State Police working with the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Brookfield woman. According to the Brookfield Police, 35-year-old Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield residence on Tuesday, January 10th around...
St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announces Ambassador Award recipient
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced its 32nd Ambassador Award recipient – Claire Cronin. The Ambassador Award is presented to a person or group who has worked to promote the relationship between the people of Ireland and the people of the United States.
