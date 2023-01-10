Holyoke seniors provided important lesson on fire prevention

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following an early morning fire in Springfield. Firefighters were called to 68 Federal Street around 3:30 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they rescued a woman in her 60s, who was suffering serious injuries, from the first floor. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO