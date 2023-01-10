Read full article on original website
Related
Team Fortress 2's Massive Leak Reveals Totally Unseen Content
Some games refuse to die, and "Team Fortress 2" is one of those games. Despite being almost a decade-and-a-half old, the first-person shooter that had a turbulent development cycle continues to be popular despite it having already run its course. A massive leak for "Team Fortress 2" made its way to the internet, showcasing tons of in-game assets and even some unused content players never got to see.
Zelda: Majora's Mask Originally Featured A Mask That Made Link An Adult
Video game development is no small task, and sometimes creators have to get, well, creative. As evidenced by the interesting 8-bit prototype for "Breath of the Wild," the "Legend of Zelda" franchise is no stranger to taking inventive steps when it comes to creating a new video game. Sometimes, creative solutions to game development bumps in the road come in the form of rehashing and repurposing ideas that never make it into the final product.
Genshin Impact Just Had A Big Character Leak
Although the current event will end on January 18, gamers already know what's in store for the next updates thanks to the recent dev blog. However, aside from official streams, there is another way to get news on upcoming "Genshin Impact" content. Leaks have been a staple way to learn about upcoming content, with an entire subreddit dedicated to it. For example, the entire Fontaine lineup was leaked on Twitter just a few days ago. And thanks to a recent alleged leak, players now know about a significant character coming to "Genshin Impact" post 3.4. And gamers are already fawning over this new character.
Lone Ruin Review: A Gorgeous But Limited Rogue-Like
The rogue-like genre has exploded in recent years thanks to the massive success of games like "Hades," "Slay the Spire," and "Dead Cells." Now, the developers of "Hell is Other Demons," Cuddle Monster Games, has released its sophomore title, "Lone Ruin." With gorgeous graphics filled with contrast, a spell-focused approach to combat, and three difficulty levels, "Lone Ruin" offers players a classic twin-stick shooter rogue-like experience.
How To Turn On Contextual Tap In Warzone 2.0
Aside from fine-tuning controller sensitivity and mapping buttons, there are a few other settings players should look at to up their game in "Warzone 2.0." For example, there is a setting that many believe turns off the heavily controversial skill-based matchmaking. One of the most popular settings to adjust in the first "Warzone" was Contextual Tap. Because the reload button (X on Xbox and Square on PlayStation) is the same as the interact button, players, by default, have to hold down to the button to interact with doors and objects on the map. As a result, this can lose players seconds of precious time on the battlefield.
Kandria Review: Hope In Pixels
Developed and published by indie game developer Shirakumo Games, "Kandria" is an ambitious indie title that has been drawing attention from fans of pixelated graphics and those who enjoy the exploration component of open-world games. "Kandria's" gameplay is akin to 2D platformers such as "Celeste" and "Treasures of the Aegean," while blending the unique features of deep exploration, old-world lore discovery, and combat into a nostalgic, mysterious world that is just waiting to be uncovered.
Where To Find The Gun Van In GTA Online
The "Los Santos Drug Wars" update added lots of new content to "GTA Online" when it launched in December 2022, with more cool features following for fans to enjoy. The Gun Van, a new source of weaponry to compete with AMMU-NATION, numbers among the additions. The Gun Van gives players another option for arming up and it even provides some extra benefits for those still on the fence.
How To Sell Property In GTA Online
Some people play "GTA Online" to cause as much mayhem as possible, an appropriate pursuit for a "Grand Theft Auto" game. Others dive in to experience the story, carry out exciting heists, or become CEOs and make as much money as possible. Meanwhile, another pocket of gamers logs on to take on the role of virtual property mogul, buying up all the buildings they can. They can take this too far, though, making a purchase they later regret.
Warzone 2.0: How To Change Ping Color
"Warzone 2.0" is, like all "Call of Duty" games, about taking down opponents with skill and lots of firepower. It can also be about teamwork, however. For those playing in battle royale with teams or in "DMZ mode," coordinating with a squad is a vital part of victory. Here, the ability to ping enemies and points of interest is intrinsic to an operator's success.
SVG
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0