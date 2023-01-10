ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Anju Blaxx Defends Producing Sam Smith, Koffee Collab: ‘Music Has No Face Or Gender’

Dancehall producer Anju Blaxx has unequivocally stated that there is no shame in his game when it comes to who he works with. Blaxx was speaking to the Jamaica Star about his latest project Gimme, which sees English singer Sam Smith teaming up with Jamaican star Koffee and Canadian pop star Jessie Reyez. The song, which will appear on Smith’s upcoming album Gloria, was released on Wednesday, January 11.
Rosh Reign Serenades At EP Launch

With only a few weeks to go before the release of her debut EP Reign on February 3, songstress Rosh Reign gave her audience a preview of what to expect on the project with a live band performance at her EP launch on Tuesday at Janga’s Soundbar and Grill in Kingston.
Barrington Levy Says He’s Rejected Offers To Record On Afrobeats Riddims

Veteran Reggae/Dancehall superstar Barrington Levy says he has rejected offers to record songs on Afrobeats riddims, as he will never switch from the genres on which he rose to stardom. The Under Mi Sensi singer was discussing his new album and other plans for 2023, during a Television Jamaica interview,...
Popcaan, Drake’s ‘We Caa Done’ Debuts On UK Singles Chart

Popcaan has earned his eighth entry on the UK Singles Chart after We Caa Done, featuring Drake, made its debut. The song, which was released on January 6, has opened at No. 61 on the UK chart, dated January 19, 2023. The chart is compiled weekly by the Official Charts Company, based on official sales of downloads, CD, vinyl, audio streams, and video streams.
Desmond Dekker’s ‘Israelites’ Certified Silver In The UK

Desmond Dekker & The Aces’ hit song Israelites is now certified Silver in the United Kingdom, 54 years after its release. According to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), Israelites was issued a BRIT Certified Silver award today (January 13), after it sold over 200,000 copies in the UK, as measured by The Official Charts Company.

