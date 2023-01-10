Read full article on original website
dancehallmag.com
Kabaka Pyramid Hopes 2023 Reggae Grammy Nominees Inspire More Positivity In Jamaican Music
Reggae Music singer Kabaka Pyramid says he hopes this year’s Grammy Award nominations for Best Reggae Album inspire younger Jamaican artists to put out music with less negativity. Pyramid, whose album The Kalling is nominated in the category, got pretty candid during a sit-down with the Recording Academy earlier...
dancehallmag.com
Anju Blaxx Defends Producing Sam Smith, Koffee Collab: ‘Music Has No Face Or Gender’
Dancehall producer Anju Blaxx has unequivocally stated that there is no shame in his game when it comes to who he works with. Blaxx was speaking to the Jamaica Star about his latest project Gimme, which sees English singer Sam Smith teaming up with Jamaican star Koffee and Canadian pop star Jessie Reyez. The song, which will appear on Smith’s upcoming album Gloria, was released on Wednesday, January 11.
dancehallmag.com
Rosh Reign Serenades At EP Launch
With only a few weeks to go before the release of her debut EP Reign on February 3, songstress Rosh Reign gave her audience a preview of what to expect on the project with a live band performance at her EP launch on Tuesday at Janga’s Soundbar and Grill in Kingston.
dancehallmag.com
Barrington Levy Says He’s Rejected Offers To Record On Afrobeats Riddims
Veteran Reggae/Dancehall superstar Barrington Levy says he has rejected offers to record songs on Afrobeats riddims, as he will never switch from the genres on which he rose to stardom. The Under Mi Sensi singer was discussing his new album and other plans for 2023, during a Television Jamaica interview,...
dancehallmag.com
Sony Music UK A&R Preye Crooks Says ‘Let Jamaican Artists Be Themselves’ When It Comes To Lyrical Content
Preye Crooks, an A&R executive at Sony Music UK, says Jamaican artists are not confined to a set of rules about lyrical content that determines whether the record label signs them or not. “I think the issue with the content in the lyrics is not an issue which is just...
dancehallmag.com
Jermaine Edwards Signs Deal With Sony Music UK, Following Viral Video Of Rushawn Ewears Singing ‘Beautiful Day’
In 2017, 10-year-old Rushawn Ewears was recorded by a teacher at the Top Hill Primary School in St. Elizabeth giving his best version of Jermaine Edwards’ Beautiful Day. Little did he know, six years later both he and the track would go viral. The pinnacle of this success story...
dancehallmag.com
Popcaan, Drake’s ‘We Caa Done’ Debuts On UK Singles Chart
Popcaan has earned his eighth entry on the UK Singles Chart after We Caa Done, featuring Drake, made its debut. The song, which was released on January 6, has opened at No. 61 on the UK chart, dated January 19, 2023. The chart is compiled weekly by the Official Charts Company, based on official sales of downloads, CD, vinyl, audio streams, and video streams.
dancehallmag.com
Bugle Says There Should Be ‘No Comparison’ Between Dancehall And Afrobeats Song Sales
Recording artist Bugle says there should be no comparison between sales of Dancehall songs and Afrobeats, as the African genre has a continental marketplace of hundreds of millions, in comparison to Jamaica’s three million. “It hard fi meck even dah kinda comparison deh. Cause when yuh look pan di...
dancehallmag.com
Desmond Dekker’s ‘Israelites’ Certified Silver In The UK
Desmond Dekker & The Aces’ hit song Israelites is now certified Silver in the United Kingdom, 54 years after its release. According to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), Israelites was issued a BRIT Certified Silver award today (January 13), after it sold over 200,000 copies in the UK, as measured by The Official Charts Company.
