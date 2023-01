A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.

Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes," the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide, appears three times a week on BamaCentral.

See Also:

Crimson Tikes: Puddin' Pounds

Crimson Tikes: Forever Young

Crimson Tikes: Reclinin' Not Declinin'